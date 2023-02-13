EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latam FX higher as dollar slips

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shubham Batra

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's real snapped a two-day losing streak on Monday, leading gains among Latin American currencies against a weaker dollar, while investors looked to this week's key U.S. inflation data for clues to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

The MSCI index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS added 1.0%, while the dollar index =USD slipped 0.1%.

The real BRL=, BRBY rose 0.8% against the greenback, with investors cautious ahead of a National Monetary Council meeting later this week, which could lead to possible changes in the inflation targets for 2023-24.

"Increasing the inflation targets in the current unsettled fiscal policy environment is not warranted," said analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note.

"The upward drift in inflation expectations and potential pressure on the BRL are likely to lead to a higher projected inflation path. This implies that there will be no room to cut the policy rate in the very near-term and at the extreme may even require higher rates in order to align projected inflation to the new targets."

Economic Policy Secretary Guilherme Mello said on Friday that discussion on changing the inflation target may arise, although it had not been put on the agenda by the Finance Ministry.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been highly critical of the central bank, including the current level of the country's interest rate, seen as too high, and the official inflation targets, seen as too low.

Lula's term has also been marred with political tensions, after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed key government buildings in January.

Bolsonaro on Saturday said he plans to return to Brazil in the coming weeks.

Currencies of top copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= gained 0.3% and 0.1% respectively, supported by firm copper prices and the softer dollar.

The Mexican peso MXN= was flat against the dollar, while Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.6% as crude prices remained under pressure ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation data.

Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1.5%, but Sao Paulo's index .BVSP was flat, with mining giant Vale VALE3.SA sliding 1.1% as iron ore prices weakened.

In Mexico, cement producer Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX dropped 3.6% after posting an unexpected fourth-quarter loss.

Elsewhere, India's Adani Group stocks extended losses even as the conglomerate sought to reassure investors, saying it had strong cashflows and its business plans were fully funded.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1013.18

-0.05

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2235.64

1.54

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108180.60

0.09

Mexico IPC .MXX

52628.98

0.28

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5367.88

-0.46

Argentina MerVal .MERV

250648.99

0.301

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1242.24

-0.27

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1748

0.90

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.6650

-0.11

Chile peso CLP=CL

795.5

0.19

Colombia peso COP=

4823.85

-0.51

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8391

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

191.6500

-0.59

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

374

0.80

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

