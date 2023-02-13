EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latam FX higher as dollar dips

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shubham Batra

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's real spearheaded gains among Latin American currencies on Monday as the dollar weakenedahead of key U.S. inflation data this week that could provide more clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

The MSCI index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS added 1.1%, while broader emerging market (EM) currencies .MIEM00000CUS fell 0.1% at 1940 GMT.

The dollar =USD fell 0.3% before Tuesday's U.S. inflation report, which is expected to show a 0.5% increase in consumer prices in January from the previous month.

"EMFX this week is at the mercy of the US CPI print," wrote TD Securities strategists in a note.

"We think the only bullish USD scenario is the one where the m/m (month-on-month) print comes in much hotter than expectations."

The real BRL=, BRBY rose 0.9% against the greenback, with investors cautious ahead of a National Monetary Council meeting later this week, which could lead to possible changes in the inflation targets for 2023-24.

"Increasing the inflation targets in the current unsettled fiscal policy environment is not warranted," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

"The upward drift in inflation expectations and potential pressure on the BRL are likely to lead to a higher projected inflation path. This implies that there will be no room to cut the policy rate in the very near-term and at the extreme may even require higher rates in order to align projected inflation to the new targets."

Central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto is set to give a high-profile televised interview on Monday on Brazil's monetary policy. The policy and interest rate levels have been questioned by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has repeatedly called for higher inflation targets.

Lula's term has also been marred by political tensions, after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed key government buildings in January.

Bolsonaro on Saturday said he plans to return to Brazil in the coming weeks.

The currency of top copper producer Chile CLP=rose 0.4%.

Leading oil exporter Mexico's peso MXN= was also up 0.4% against the dollar, while Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.3% as crude prices ticked up. O/R

Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 2%, with Argentina's MerVal index .MERV up 3.3% and leading gains, while Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP rose nearly 1%, lifted by financial stocks.

Elsewhere, India's Adani Group stocks extended losses even as the conglomerate sought to reassure investors, saying it had strong cashflows and its business plans were fully funded.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1940 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1014.34

0.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2246.32

2.03

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108890.83

0.92

Mexico IPC .MXX

53104.36

1.19

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5365.79

-0.49

Argentina MerVal .MERV

258205.71

3.325

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1236.96

-0.7

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1747

0.90

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.5805

0.35

Chile peso CLP=CL

793.9

0.39

Colombia peso COP=

4785.15

0.29

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8449

-0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

191.6400

-0.58

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

375

0.53

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shubham Batra and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Deepa Babington)

