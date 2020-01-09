EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latam currencies lower; Mexican peso at eight-month high

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real dipped on Thursday after data showed a sharper-than-expected slump in industrial production, but the Mexican peso rose for the second day and remained near an eight-month high on cooling U.S.-Iran tensions and better-than-expected inflation figures.

The Brazilian real BRL= eased 0.4%, on course for its biggest daily decline in nearly a week. Data showed the country's factory output dropped 1.2% in November after rising for three months in a row.

The currency was battered during 2019, partly due to Brazil's failed oil aucitons but the real ended with a strong month of December. Still, recent indicators from Latin America's largest economy remained mixed.

The data "serves as a timely reminder that while we're getting a bit of optimism about the prospects of Brazil's economy this year, it's still a pretty slow and fragile recovery," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

A wider index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.2%, with the Chilean peso CLP= easing 0.6% against a firmer dollar. FRX/

But the Mexican peso MXN= rose for a second day, as data showed a 2.83% rise in consumer prices in the year through December, compared with a Reuters poll of 2.76%.

Globally, investor sentiment brightened as the United States and Iran backed away from further military action.

"With Iran now seemingly in the rearview mirror, (emerging market currencies) will be driven once more by hopes for a cyclical improvement outside of the U.S.," said Dirk Willer, Citigroup's global head of emerging market strategy.

"While the case for that is still speculative, we believe hope will prevail at least early this year, and EMFX will trade well."

Global equities drew support from news in Beijing that Vice Premier Liu He would sign a Phase 1 trade deal in Washington next week. MKTS/GLOB

In Latin America, Argentina's MerVal MERV rose 0.8% in early trading, while Peruvian stocks .SPBLPGP added about 0.1%.

Among individual stocks, shares in Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig MRFG3.SA jumped 4% after a report the company was preparing to launch a "vegan pork meat" product.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1459 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1129.63

1.64

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2916.93

-0.28

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116001.73

-0.21

Mexico IPC .MXX

44488.90

0.04

Chile SPIPSA .SPIPSA

4896.32

-0.27

Argentina MerVal .MERV

41358.05

0.834

Colombia Colcap .COLCAP

1654.21

-0.17

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0775

-0.64

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.7968

0.06

Chile peso CLP=CL

764.46

-0.88

Colombia peso COP=

3251.91

-0.30

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3188

-0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8150

-

