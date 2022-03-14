EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads declines in Latam with eyes on rate move

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real fell the most among Latin American currencies on Monday ahead of an interest rate decision later in the week, while most emerging market assets slipped on worries of higher global inflationary pressures.

Also adding to the declines were developments in the war in Ukraine as diplomatic talks continued, despite no real progress.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= slipped 0.9% against the dollar, with a weekly central bank survey of private economists showing expectations for Brazilian inflation and interest rates have jumped sharply.

A Reuters poll sees the central bank raising its key rate by 100 basis points on Thursday and evaluate an escalation of its already aggressive policy tightening as red-hot global commodity prices stir up domestic inflation.

"They've (Brazilian Central Bank) already done a lot of hiking and a lot more is priced in but that also adds to the uncertainty because where some sectors, including export, can be beneficiaries, the net result and weakness of domestic demand is something that continues to be a concern," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights.

Central banks in the United States, Turkey, Indonesia, and Russia will also be meeting this week.

The U.S. Federal Reserve decision is expected to raise rates on Wednesday as it scrambles to address the fastest inflation in 40 years.

Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS and stocks .MILA00000PUS have gained 1.5% and 3%, respectively, up to the last close since the onset of the Ukraine war, which has driven sharp rallies in a host of commodities.

Constituents of the region's indexes are major commodities exporters, with analysts saying Brazil and Colombia are particularly well-positioned to benefit from the current environment.

Mexico's peso edged 0.1% higher against the dollar, while the Colombian peso COP= firmed 0.6% and has outperformed other currencies in the region since the onset of the war.

Gustavo Petro, front-runner for Colombia's May presidential election, secured the nomination of the left-wing Historic Pact coalition on Sunday during voting in primaries.

Chile's peso CLP= slipped for the second straight day, losing 0.3% after leftist Gabriel Boric was sworn in as president on Friday.

The Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX closed up against the dollar. The central bank is expected to hold its key rate unchanged at 20% on Friday, a Reuters poll suggested.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2018 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1054.31

-2.89

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2340.57

-2.54

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109931.04

-1.6

Mexico IPC .MXX

52798.10

-0.94

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4588.49

-0.97

Argentina MerVal .MERV

85073.10

-4.411

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

#N/A The record could not be found

#N/A The record could not be found

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1148

0.09

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.9050

-0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

812.1

-0.94

Colombia peso COP=

3793.61

0.59

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.73

-0.70

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

109.1900

-0.27

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

197

2.54

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru, editing by Mark Heinrich, William Maclean)

