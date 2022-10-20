EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real lead gains among Latam FX peers

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real rose 1% on Thursday, supported by a softer dollar, while Colombia's stock index led gains among Latin American nations on improved global sentiment.

The U.S. dollar index =USD that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, slipped 0.1%, boosting regional currencies.

The real BRL=, BRBY gained 0.9%, while the index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS added 0.75%.

So far this year, the real has advanced 6.8%, compared to the 8.8% decline in its emerging market peers .MIEM00000CUS.

"In the case of Brazil, we are seeing some resiliency in the currency, largely on the back of the cushion in terms of monetary policy," said Wilson Ferrarezi, economist at TS Lombard.

Brazil's presidential race has narrowed to a 4-percentage-point gap between frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, and they are now statistically tied, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

"There is growing consensus that the electoral run-off will be very tight, but from a market perspective, both candidates have pros and cons and there are some sectors that might benefit more with one than with the other and vice versa," said Ferrarezi.

"Overall, the Brazilian markets will likely continue to benefit going forward, probably because the inflationary pressures are finally beginning to subside."

Oil producer Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.3% against the dollar, also supported by steadiness in crude prices. O/R

Mexico's economy likely stagnated in September after two months of expansion, according to a preliminary estimate provided by the national statistics agency.

Currencies of copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= were mixed, with the peso down 0.5% after rising as much as 1.2% earlier in the day.

The Peruvian sol gained 0.3% even as Fitch Ratings revised the country's outlook to negative from stable, saying a deterioration in political stability and government effectiveness had increased downside risks to the ratings.

Colombia's peso COP= was the biggest loser among Latin Americancurrencies, down 1.19%.

Argentina's economic activity expanded by more-than-expected 6.4% in August from a year earlier, while the country posted a trade surplus of $414 million in September. Its parallel black market peso ARSB= was up 1.7%.

Stocks in the Latam region .MILA00000PUS advanced 1.2%.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 briefly hit a record low after the central bank delivered a bigger-than-expected 150 basis-point rate cut.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1926 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

863.86

-0.24

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2216.84

1.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117104.08

0.71

Mexico IPC .MXX

46132.90

-0.18

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5139.63

1.02

Argentina MerVal .MERV

136617.15

0.097

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1226.08

2.4

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2226

0.96

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0484

0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

976.9

-0.42

Colombia peso COP=

4892.25

-1.19

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9708

0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

153.4800

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

287

1.74

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Deepa Babington)

