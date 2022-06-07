EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real hits 2-week low, Chilean peso slips before rate move

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell over 1% to its lowest in over two weeks on Tuesday, underperforming its Latin American currencies on worries about its fiscal health, while Chile's peso dropped on lower copper prices ahead of an expected interest rate hike.

The real BRL=, BRBY fell to 4.87 per dollar after the Brazilian government proposed a constitutional amendment to compensate states for an eventual loss in revenue caused by a tax cut aimed at curbing soaring diesel and gas prices.

This would temporarily reduce the state tax on the circulation of goods and services (ICMS) to zero, but the proposal has yet to be approved by Congress.

"Yes, it will have a disinflationary impact, but only if the measures are sustained to the point that when the tax is reimposed, diesel prices and/or headline inflation have fallen enough," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.

"There are undoubtedly concerns over the impact this will have on Brazil's fiscal position, while the longevity of the proposal can also be called into question given the upcoming election."

Brazil's spending cap was approved by Congress in 2016, amending the constitution to limit the growth of the federal budget to the pace of inflation. The rule is considered the principal anchor of fiscal policy.

President Jair Bolsonaro has created exceptions to make room for more public expenditures this year and is looking to change spending rules after October's election. Leftist frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called repeatedly to scrap the spending cap.

Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.5% as prices of its top export, copper, dropped on concerns about lower demand from China. Data showed Chilean exports of the red metal reached $3.76 billion in May, down 18.3% from a year earlier. [MET/L]

The country's central bank was expected to hike its benchmark interest rate to 9% later on Tuesday to tame rising inflation.

"We think the central bank will likely increase the reference rate by 100bps to 9.25% in today's monetary policy decision," wrote Credit Suisse analysts Alonso Cervera and Alberto Rojas, highlighting rising inflation in Chile and across the world.

The sol currency PEN= of world No. 2 copper producer Peru fell 0.1%.

Most emerging market stocks and currencies trailed lower on Tuesday as a larger-than-expected interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia sparked worries of tighter monetary policy, lifting safer bets like the U.S. dollar and Treasuries, while taking the shine off riskier assets.

Mexico's peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP=erased early losses andedged up against the dollar. The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 1.1%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1061.90

-0.88

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2389.09

-1.06

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110286.65

0.09

Mexico IPC .MXX

49992.11

-0.16

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5343.99

0.21

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90726.52

0.415

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1574.87

-2.07

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8702

-1.54

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5717

-0.06

Chile peso CLP=CL

827.4

-0.60

Colombia peso COP=

3777.6

0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.685

1.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

121.2700

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

203

0.99

Brazilian real is the top performing Latam currency so far this year, up 14.5% YTDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/38Z8GEl

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter and Mark Heinrich)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.