EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real, Colombian peso lead Latam FX lower

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slipped on Tuesday, with oil exporter Colombia's peso leading declines as crude prices eased, while Brazil's real weakened following data showing higher inflation.

The Colombian peso COP= weakened 0.6% against a firmer dollar, after three straight days of gains benefiting from a jump in oil prices on supply concerns due to tensions in the Middle East following the killing of a top Iranian military commander.

"Oil prices rose above $70 but now geopolitical tensions have faded at the margin and given Colombia is an oil exporter, this move is likely," said Edward Glossop, Latin America economist at Capital Economics in London.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.7%. Brazil's real BRL= was 0.5% softer against the dollar.

Data showed consumer prices in Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous city, rose 0.94 in December, from an increase of 0.68 in November.

Brazil's central bank had aggressively slashed interest rates in 2019 which helped reduce interest payments on government debt.

The Chilean peso CLP= steadied after recent selling pressure due to a fall in the price of copper, the country's main export. Prices of the metal clawed higher as U.S.-Iran tensions eased and investors expected leading metals consumer China to extend its stimulus policies. MET/L

Stock markets across Latin America were mixed in early trading. Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP fell with oil major Petrobras PETR4.SA leading declines. The Argentine stock index .MERV rose with power producer Central Puerto CEPU.BA leading the charge.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1437 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1115.55

0.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2912.88

-1.2

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116262.94

-0.53

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4882.81

-0.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

41823.67

0.85

Colombia COLCAP.COLCAP

1669.45

-0.42

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0896

-0.64

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9160

-0.42

Chile peso CLP=CL

773.4

-0.12

Colombia peso COP=

3260.5

-0.50

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3258

-0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8150

0.00

