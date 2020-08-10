EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real bounces on improving China data

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real bounced higher on Monday after two consecutive sessions of declines as data showed signs of improvement in China's factory activity, helping to ease worries around Sino-U.S. ties.

The real BRBY strengthened 0.7% against the dollar, rebounding from recent weakness following the Brazilian central bank's move to cut its benchmark lending rate to an all-time low last week.

Market participants are hoping for a pick-up in Latam currencies in the second half of the year on higher commodity prices.

Surging COVID-19 cases in the region and U.S.-China tensions have made investors cautious. China is one of the biggest importers of agricultural commodities and metals from Latin America.

Mexico's peso MXN= traded in a tight range as investors braced for the country's central bank, known as Banxico, to cut its key interest rate on Thursday.

A Reuters poll showed Banxico will cut the rate to the lowest level in four years despite a gradual uptick in inflation to help offset the economic fallout of the pandemic.

"Regardless of the size of the cut delivered, all eyes will be on the statement for fresh insight on how the Board is balancing sticky inflation against a deepening contraction in economic activity," Scotiabank analysts wrote in a client note.

The Argentine peso ARS=RASL edged lower. A central bank survey on Friday predicted a 12.5% contraction ​​in 2020.

Argentina will also start talks with the International Monetary Fund in the coming weeks aimed at a new program to replace a defunct $57 billion standby lending deal from two years ago.

The Peruvian central bank is also set to release its policy update later in the week, with markets expecting lending rates to be held steady. Policymakers, in their previous meeting, said they could not rule out further rate cuts from the current historic minimum.

Most other currencies in the region were subdued against a firmer dollar, with the Colombian peso COP= declining 0.5%. Chilean stocks .SPIPSA were among top gains in early hours of trading as shares of copper miners advanced.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1413 GMT:

Stock

indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

1087.73

-0.15

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2026.27

1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103015.05

0.23

Mexico IPC .MXX

38286.75

0.74

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4022.09

0.83

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1145.36

0.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3751

0.67

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.4478

-0.40

Chile peso CLP=CL

791.8

-0.54

Colombia peso

COP=

3763.98

-0.63

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5518

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

72.9400

-0.23

Argentina peso (parallel)

ARSB=

129

2.33

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

