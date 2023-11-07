EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real boosts Latam FX, stocks rise on upbeat earnings

By Siddarth S and Johann M Cherian

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Tuesday, boosted by the Brazilian real as the central bank indicated its inflation fight was far from over, while stocks climbed on strong Brazilian company earnings and a 1% jump in Chilean shares.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.4% by 1858 GMT.

Brazil's real BRL=added 0.3% after minutes from the recent meeting of its central bank, known as Copom, showed policymakers believed a substantial journey remains ahead to bring inflation down to the official target.

Separately, Copom chief Roberto Campo Neto flagged interest rate cuts of 50 basis points for each of the next two meetings.

"What the(minutes) made clear is that the Brazilian central bank thinks that the inflation fight is not yet over," said Kimberley Sperrfechter, EM economist at Capital Economics.

"They did make quite clear that a few more 50 basis point cuts are on the cards, but they didn't at the same time stress the need for restrictive monetary policy."

Mexico's peso MXN=rose 0.5%. A poll showed most economists expect the country's inflation to ease in October but remain above the central bank's target, fueling bets that it would leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged later in the week.

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP=slid 0.8% as crude prices took a dive. O/R

Currencies of copper producers Peru PEN= and Chile CLP=fell 0.6% and 0.5% respectively as prices of the red metal dulled following weak data out of top-consumer China. MET/L

MSCI's index for regional currencies have surged over 3% in the first few days of November on optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve was done with rate hikes, though caution looms on how long U.S. rates would remain at current levels.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, MSCI's index tracking South American equities .MILA00000PUSrose 0.6%.

Among individual bourses, Ibovespa .BVSP, Brazil's benchmark stock index advanced 0.9%, with Vibra EnergiaVBBR3.SA jumping 6.5% after the fuel distributor posted a net profit in the third-quarter from a loss a year ago.

Itau UnibancoITUB4.SA reported upbeat quarterly profit in part due to solid loan growth, sending shares of the lender up 3.4%.

Chile's benchmark index <.SPIPSA> rose 1.3% after the local economy recorded a trade surplus in October despite a weak performance in copper shipments.

Investors are also keeping an eye on political developments in the Andean country as President Gabriel Boric called for a national plebiscite on a second proposal to replace the country's dictatorship-era constitution.

Mexico's benchmark index .MXXslid 1.2%, while Colombia's Colcap .COLCAPslipped 0.9%.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1858 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

961.11

-0.81

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2365.74

0.63

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119491.52

0.9

Mexico IPC .MXX

51005.07

-1.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5645.84

1.26

Argentina MerVal .MERV

617392.81

-3.121

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1088.39

-0.94

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8663

0.41

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4576

0.49

Chile peso CLP=CL

885.8

-0.42

Colombia peso COP=

4007.5

-0.74

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7726

-0.60

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

870

6.32

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool and Richard Chang)

