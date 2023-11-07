EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real boosts Latam FX, stocks rise on positive earnings

By Siddarth S

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Tuesday boosted by the Brazilian real as the central bank indicated the inflation fight was far from over, while stocks climbed on a string of positive Brazilian company earnings and a 1% jump in Chilean shares.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.2% by 1556 GMT, while MSCI's index tracking Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS rose 0.4%.

Brazil's central bank said that there remains a substantial journey ahead to bring inflation back to the official target, according to the meeting minutes of last week's monetary policy meeting published on Tuesday.

The minutes showed that the rate-setting committee was unanimous in its assessment that the increased uncertainty in the global scenario calls for caution.

"What the(minutes) made clear is that the Brazilian central bank thinks that the inflation fight is not yet over," said Kimberley Sperrfechter, EM economist at Capital Economics.

"They did make quite clear that a few more 50 basis point cuts are on the cards, but they didn't at the same time stress the need for restrictive monetary policy and it's probably going to be a slow grind lower in terms of interest rates from here onwards."

The real BRL= was up 0.3% against the dollar.

Last week, the central bank had cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 12.25% for the third consecutive time and signaled further rate cuts.

Brazil's central bank flagged interest rate cuts of 50 basis points for each of the next two meetings and does not see any gains in indicating future steps beyond that, the bank's chief Roberto Campo Neto said in a separate event.

Central bank director Gabriel Galipolo also said the current pace of interest rate cuts is appropriate.

Ibovespa .BVSP, Brazil's benchmark stock index rose 0.4% on strength from corporate earnings.

Shares of Vibra EnergiaVBBR3.SA jumped 6.6% after the fuel distributor on Monday posted a net profit of 1.26 billion reais ($258.85 million) in the third-quarter compared to a loss of 61 million reais ($12.53 million), a year ago.

Brazilian lender Itau UnibancoITUB4.SA reported on Monday a 11.9% increase in its third-quarter profit, coming in just above analyst expectations in part due to solid loan growth, sending shares up 2.6%.

Further aiding equities, was a more than a 1% jump in Chilean shares .SPIPSA with Chile recording a trade surplus of $946 million in October despite a weak performance in copper shipments.

The Chilean peso CLP= declined 0.7% as the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $3.6 billion in October, down 8.8% from a year earlier.

Peruvian sol PEN=, the currency of another copper producing nation, also fell 1% against a firmer dollar tracking lower copper prices after mixed economic data from China.

Mexico's peso MXN= edged up 0.1% ahead of crucial interest rate decision this week, while the stocks .MXX extended declines from Monday, falling over 0.8%.

Mexico's automotive production and exports rose in October from a year earlier, data showed.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1601 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

961.12

-0.8

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2362.86

0.5

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118955.10

0.44

Mexico IPC .MXX

51458.63

-0.34

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5645.68

1.26

Argentina MerVal .MERV

625151.11

-1.904

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1089.33

-0.86

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8677

0.38

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5098

0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

888.8

-0.75

Colombia peso COP=

4010.22

-0.80

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7736

-0.63

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

885

4.52

($1 = 4.8677 reais)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.