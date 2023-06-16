EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real an outlier among Latam FX after economic growth data

By Amruta Khandekar

June 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday, with sentiment lifted by expectations that the Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle, while the Brazilian real slipped despite data highlighting economic strength.

MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS rose 0.2% against a muted dollar =USD as recent U.S. data pointing to signs of economic weakness boosted hopes of an end to the Fed's monetary tightening.

The index is set for its fourth straight week in the green, with currencies in the region benefiting from attractive yields, easing concerns about the direction of U.S. interest rates and hopes of more policy stimulus from China.

"What's different about Latam is that central banks in general have moved much ahead of the Fed and ECB (European Central Bank) and most other developing countries. And right now you have had for a while very high interest rates that are bringing inflation down," said Pablo Riveroll, head of Latam equities for Schroders.

"That's making real rates very attractive for foreign investors."

The Mexican peso MXN= edged 0.3% higher against the dollar and the Colombian peso COP= rose 0.4%, supported by a rise in crude prices as both countries are leading oil exporters. O/R

Mexico and the European Union agreed to quickly finalize an updated free trade deal, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday.

The Peruvian sol PEN= advanced 0.7% and was at its highest in over a year.

Peru's embattled health minister announced her resignation late on Thursday during a speech in Congress, in the midst of a dengue outbreak already responsible for a record-breaking number of deaths and infections.

The Brazilian real bucked the trend with declines of 0.5% even after data showed the country's economic activity kicked off the second quarter with stronger momentum than expected, following positive surprises in the first three months that were largely driven by the farm sector.

The data comes amid heightened speculation about looming rate cuts in Brazil, with analysts saying risks to the economy remained later in the year.

Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a note there are headwinds to economic activity beyond the first quarter including "the fading impulse from economic reopening, tight domestic monetary and financial conditions, high levels of household indebtedness."

Elsewhere, Turkey's central bank is expected to raise its policy rate from 8.5% to 20%, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, in a policy U-turn after rate cuts under President Tayyip Erdogan led to a cost-of-living crisis.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1449 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1029.47

0.57

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2482.31

-0.02

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119232.48

0.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

55093.07

-0.45

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5744.03

0.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

395579.77

0.957

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1184.77

0.53

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8230

-0.45

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0888

0.09

Chile peso CLP=CL

791.9

0.37

Colombia peso COP=

4136.36

0.42

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6305

0.66

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

249.0000

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

482

1.04

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, editing by Deepa Babington)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.