EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian, Mexican currencies hit new lows, dollar demand up amid coronavirus risk

March 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso and the Brazilian real touched record lows on Tuesday as coronavirus fears worsened risk appetite and a rush towards the most liquid currency brought back demand for the U.S. dollar.

The greenback =USD jumped 1.5% as nervous traders scurried to its safety after a slew of central bank measures, including interest rate cuts and billions of dollar of liquidity injections, did little to assuage markets. FRX/

Mexico's peso MXN= gave up early gains to trade 0.4% lower, touching a record low of 23.2200 against the dollar.

"Under current stress levels of global uncertainty and market volatility, the sharp depreciation in the Mexican peso has come on the back of a massive unwinding of carry trade flows into the peso, even though the pandemic has not particularly hit Mexico yet," said Olivia Alvarez Mendez, FX market analyst at Monex Europe.

Brazil's real BRL= slipped 0.2% to new lows of 5.0865 per dollar. Amid calls for earlier action, the Brazilian central bank is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4% at its scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

As the number of infections and deaths outside China continue to rise, countries are increasingly resorting to partial or complete shutdowns, and investors worry about the hit to global economic activity.

Disappointing economic data this week from China, the United States and Germany, have already started to show evidence of the impact.

Most analysts said central banks around the world have taken some much needed action but at this point much bigger fiscal measures will be needed in due course to keep countries from plunging into economic crisis.

Colombia's peso COP= rose 1.9% after four sessions of losses. Colombia will reduce its local TES bond auction tranche for this year by 1.5 trillion pesos ($365.8 million), the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Stocks in Latin America tracked Wall Street's wild swings between positive and negative territory.

Brazil shares .BVSP jumped 7.2%, while Chile stocks .SPIPSA rose 0.1%.

Colombian equities .COLCAP reversed course to trade 0.9% higher. Oil firm Ecopetrol ECO.CN slid after it cut its planned investment for 2020 by $1.2 billion amid the virus outbreak and an increase in global crude supply.

Mexico's IPC .MXX index slipped 3.4% on returning from an extended weekend as it caught up with Monday's rout. That triggered a circuit break and the index continued its slide on restarting.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1829 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

829.72

-0.42

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1684.37

3.46

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

76292.20

7.2

Mexico IPC .MXX

36789.99

-3.4

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3237.52

0.16

Argentina MerVal .MERV

25074.35

-2.425

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1007.08

0.93

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9750

1.39

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.0220

-0.75

Chile peso CLP=CL

848.2

0.74

Colombia peso COP=

4001.17

1.92

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5428

0.25

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

63.1700

-0.21

