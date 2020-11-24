EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian markets shine as U.S. politics spark risk rally

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped on Tuesday, leading gains among Latin American currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump cleared the way for a smooth White House transition, adding to recent market optimism about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The real BRL=, among the worst-hit developing world currencies, has shed over 25% versus the dollar this year, hammered by record low interest rates and concerns about Brazil's fiscal health amid a surge in coronavirus infection rates.

The South American country has reported the world's third worst outbreak of the virus, behind only the United States and India.

The upbeat global mood, however, drove the currency up almost 0.7% to 5.3987 per dollar.

Data showed Brazil's annual rate of inflation accelerated to 4.2% in mid-November, above the central bank's year-end target, lending weight to the recent raising of average interest rate forecasts by economists.

Sao Paulo shares .BVSP also jumped 1.2% to touch their highest since early March, lifted by strong gains for state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA which is set to lay out its 2021-2025 strategic plan on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Lenders like Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA, Banco Bradesco BBDC4.SA and Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA rose more than 2%, providing the biggest boost to the index.

The wider Latin American equities index .MILA00000PUS also gained over 1%.

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.3% to hold near its strongest levels since early March. The currency has been among the biggest beneficiaries of easing U.S. political uncertainty and recent news on vaccine breakthroughs.

The Trump administration on Monday gave President-elect Joe Biden access to critical resources that will enable him to take the reins of power in January, ending weeks of political uncertainty in Washington and driving the safe-haven dollar down.

Meanwhile, Peru said an eager market had soaked up its offer of $4 billion worth of debt, including a rare century bond as it scrambles to raise funds to soften the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1222.21

0.14

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2200.87

1.21

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108487.94

1.03

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4160.28

0.7

Argentina MerVal .MERV

52545.00

2.044

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1259.15

0.9

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3987

0.66

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0932

0.34

Chile peso CLP=CL

774.2

-0.15

Colombia peso COP=

3643.4

0.06

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.604

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

80.6900

-0.41

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.