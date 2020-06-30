EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks set for best quarter since 2003; Real down

By Ambar Warrick

June 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led losses among Latin American currencies on Tuesday on a raft of weak data, while the country's stocks were set for steep quarterly gains as investors sought better returns in equities.

The real BRBY, BRL was down 1.3%, and set to lose nearly 5% for the second quarter of 2020. This came after its worst quarterly loss in nearly 17 years.

The currency, which was once considered a viable option for carry trade, saw its standing slowly slip this year on continued rate cuts by Brazil's central bank, as well as uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

Conversely, Brazilian stocks .BVSP were set to add 30% for the quarter, their best performance since 2003, as they recovered from sharp losses in the prior quarter.

The Bovespa index was set to outperform a 17% rise in its broader emerging market peers .MSCIEF for the quarter.

"The lower returns from sovereign fixed-income instruments have forced investors out of their traditional comfort zone of higher-yielding government bonds and into riskier assets, and this has been a major factor in the resilient domestic equity market in Brazil," wrote Wilson Ferrarezi, Brazil Economist at TS Lombard.

For the day, stocks fell about 0.3% after data showed Brazil's national debt and government deficit hitting record highs in May. Separate data showed the country's unemployment rate hitting a two-year high.

Other Latin American risk assets also fell, as a spike in coronavirus infections in the developed world raised concerns over new curbs on social and business activity.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.5%, tracking weakness in oil prices. Still, the currency was set to add about 2.3% for the quarter.

Mexican stocks .MXX dropped about 0.5%, but were set for their best quarter since 2011.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA traded flat, while Colombian equities .COLCAP shed 0.2% as both markets resumed trade after a long weekend.

Argentina's peso ARS= was among the worst quarterly performers in Latin America, as investors continued to fret over the country's negotiations with its sovereign debt holders.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

995.33

0.14

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1867.90

-1.06

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

95424.00

-0.33

Mexico IPC .MXX

37588.03

-0.48

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3986.65

-0.11

Argentina MerVal .MERV

39348.42

-2.381

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1109.05

-0.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4965

-1.32

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.1705

-0.48

Chile peso CLP=CL

822.8

-0.41

Colombia peso COP=

3758.65

-0.33

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5347

-0.20

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

70.4500

-0.07

