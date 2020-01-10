EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on strong inflation data; Latam equities firm

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Susan Mathew

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose for the first time in six days on Friday on better-than-expected inflation figures, while the easing of U.S.-Iran tensions lifted Latin American equities.

Brazil's stock index .BVSP gained 0.4% and the real BRL= firmed 0.3% as data showed consumer prices rose at a faster-than-expected pace in 2019, mainly led by higher meat prices.

The figures were the latest indication of a slight pickup in Latin America's largest economy and will potentially further delay interest rate cuts by the central bank after four consecutive reductions last year, analysts said.

"In Brazil, the rate cut cycle had ended and inflation is high enough that the central bank has to be cautious about cutting rates (further)," said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

"The takeaway is that the economy remains soft."

Investor sentiment was dented earlier in the week on concerns of a additional strife in the Middle East after the United States killed a top Iranian general, prompting a retaliation.

But in the absence of further military action by both countries, world stock markets notched record highs on Friday as investors turned optimistic about faster global growth in 2020. Wall Street also hit all-time opening highs, powered by tech stocks. MKTS/GLOB

Argentinian equities .MERV added 1.2%, while Chilean stocks .SPIPSA rose 0.3%. A Reuters poll on Friday showed Chile's economy is expected to start expanding again in 2020 after intense social unrest last year.

The Mexican peso MXN= firmed about 0.4% and was on track for its fifth weekly increase in six. Data on Friday showed Mexican industrial output rose 0.8% in November from October, the first monthly rise since August.

The region's currencies will tread carefully this year amid continuing political tensions and worries over more protectionist talk in the U.S. presidential election campaign later in 2020, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1459 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1134.37

0.44

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2926.32

0.31

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116412.85

0.4

Mexico IPC .MXX

44594.21

0.05

Chile SPIPSA .SPIPSA

4913.54

0.31

Argentina MerVal .MERV

42548.43

1.22

Colombia Colcap .COLCAP

1651.98

-0.09

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0738

0.26

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.7913

0.22

Chile peso CLP=CL

771.8

-0.56

Colombia peso COP=

3274.23

-0.68

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3198

0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8150

-

