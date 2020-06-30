EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks record best quarter since 2003; Real falls

By Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal

June 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led Latin American currency losses on Tuesday on a raft of weak data, while the country's stocks were set for the best quarter in 16-1/2 years as investors sought better returns in equities.

The real BRBY, BRL=fell 0.6%, on track to lose nearly 5% for the second quarter, right after its worst quarterly loss in nearly 17 years.

The currency, once considered a viable option for carry trade, saw its standing slowly slip this year on continued interest rate cuts by Brazil's central bank and uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

Conversely, Brazilian stocks .BVSP were set to add 30% for the quarter, their best performance since 2003, as they recovered from sharp losses in the prior quarter.

The Bovespa index was set to outperform a 17% rise in its broader emerging market peers .MSCIEF for the quarter.

"The lower returns from sovereign fixed-income instruments have forced investors out of their traditional comfort zone of higher-yielding government bonds and into riskier assets, and this has been a major factor in the resilient domestic equity market in Brazil," wrote Wilson Ferrarezi, Brazil Economist at TS Lombard.

For the day, stocks fell about 0.3% after data showed Brazil's national debt and government deficit hitting record highs in May. Separate data showed the country's unemployment rate hitting a two-year high.

Other Latin American risk assets also fell, as a spike in coronavirus infections in the developed world raised concerns over new curbs on social and business activity.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.5%, tracking weakness in oil prices. Still, the currency was set to add about 2.3% for the quarter.

Mexican stocks .MXX dropped about 0.5%, but were set for their best quarter since 2011.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA traded flat, while Colombian equities .COLCAP shed 0.2% as both markets resumed trade after a long weekend.

Colombia's peso COP= weakened as the country's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.5% and announced further liquidity measures to cope with low oil prices and the pandemic.

Argentina's peso ARS= was among the worst quarterly performers in Latin America, as investors continued to fret over the country's negotiations with its sovereign debt holders.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2008 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

996.57

0.26

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1884.89

-0.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

95774.78

0.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

37715.04

-0.14

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3959.26

-0.79

Argentina MerVal .MERV

38609.52

-4.214

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1111.80

0.1

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4491

-0.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.9936

0.29

Chile peso CLP=CL

820.9

-0.18

Colombia peso COP=

3754.75

-0.22

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5408

-0.37

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

70.4500

-0.07

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

122

5.74

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Richard Chang)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.