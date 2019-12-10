EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks pause for breath after record-high run; Latam assets subdued

By Ambar Warrick

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks dipped on Tuesday while broader Latin American assets were subdued following a report of a possible delay to further U.S. tariff action on China.

A Wall Street Journal report said that U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators were discussing a delay on a round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15.

Anticipation of the tariffs has kept global equities in tight ranges this week, as investors fear an interim trade deal between Washington and Beijing would not be met before the deadline.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP ticked lower after marking a new record high over the past four sessions, while the MSCI's indexes of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS and currencies .MILA00000CUS were largely flat.

Brazil's central bank will lower its key interest rate to a new low on Wednesday, according to the unanimous view of economists in a Reuters poll, although recent strength in Latin America's largest economy suggests that it may be the last cut in the cycle.

The real BRL= was weaker against the dollar.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA inched up, while the peso CLP= weakened after strengthening to the dollar for about five days.

Chile's economy is expected to shrink by 2.5% in the last quarter of 2019, according to a monthly poll of analysts, the latest of several dire predictions following weeks of protests.

The Mexican peso MXN= was largely flat ahead of the signing of a United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement over labor, steel and aluminum.

Argentine stocks .MERV rose, while the peso ARS= was flat as the new Peronist leader Alberto Fernandez assumed the presidency.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0242 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1049.26

-0.18

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2743.78

-0.11

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110708.14

-0.24

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4767.23

0.4

Argentina MerVal .MERV

36578.84

0.466

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1610.30

0.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1445

-0.39

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.2539

-0.13

Chile peso CLP=CL

778.2

-0.39

Colombia peso COP=

3423.78

-0.31

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3848

-0.32

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.9500

0.00

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

