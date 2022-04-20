EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on Vale drag, currency rallies 1%

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

April 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose 1% on Wednesday with the government in talks with Washington to increase Brazil's oil output to cap crude prices, while Vale dragged on Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index on lower iron ore production.

The real BRBY, BRL=, which rallied against a sliding dollar, is on track for its sixth straight month of gains, benefiting from a spike in commodity prices, tight monetary policy and lack of direct exposure to the Russia-Ukraine war. FRX/

With a current crude output of around 3 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), Brazil is aiming for a 10% increase to 3.3 million bpd in 2022, Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said in a Reuters interview, as the war sends prices soaring.

"Currencies of Brazil, South Africa, Peru, Chile, and Colombia, whose weakness fueled inflation during the COVID crisis, have now strengthened on the back of higher-priced commodities," said Lucila Bonilla, emerging markets economist at Oxford Economics.

Shares of state-run oil major Petrobras PETR4.SA inched up, but the Bovespa stock index .BVSP slipped 0.8% as miner Vale VALE3.SA lost 2.9% after first-quarter iron ore production fell 6.0% from the previous year.

Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA dropped 7.3% as it reported a 49% sequential decline in first-quarter net income, while cosmetics maker Natura NTCO3.SA dropped 14.6% after its quarterly revenue missed estimates.

State-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA was last up 1.8%, cutting a chunk of its 5.4% session gains after government officials warned that a federal audit court may further delay a ruling on the company's privatization, which could derail plans to complete the process before this year's election.

Investors will also be looking out for the release of some economic indicators in Brazil after central bank employees approved the suspension of a strike that began earlier this month over wage demands.

With U.S. Treasury yields falling after a surge, the dollar lost some shine, helping keep Mexico's currency MXN= buoyed, while Chile's peso CLP= gained 0.5%.

But fall in oil prices in Wednesday on demand worries weighed on exporter Colombia's peso COP=. O/R

Stocks in the country .COLCAP rose 0.5%, while in Mexico, shares .MXX dropped 1.5% for their worst session in more than six weeks.

The broader emerging market stocks index .MSCIEF was marginally lower as heavy-weight China stocks lost more than 1% overnight after central bank stimulus disappointed. .SS

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1932 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1095.64

-0.03

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2584.08

0.06

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114165.83

-0.77

Mexico IPC .MXX

53837.07

-1.46

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4955.22

0.88

Argentina MerVal .MERV

92159.07

0.131

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1611.93

0.52

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.6239

0.91

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0275

-0.11

Chile peso CLP=CL

814.5

0.59

Colombia peso COP=

3755.41

-0.26

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.713

-0.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

113.9600

-0.15

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Grant McCool)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.