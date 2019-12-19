EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks at record high on GDP upgrade, most Latam markets in lull

By Ambar Warrick and Medha Singh

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian equities touched a record high after the central bank raised its 2020 economic growth forecast while most Latin American assets were flat on Thursday as trading slowed ahead of the holiday season.

The central bank raised its 2020 GDP growth forecast to 2.2%, but cautioned that was conditional on continued economic reforms.

"Brazil is going to be the standout of 2020 just because of all the work that was put in this year towards reforms and pushing it through," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at OANDA in Toronto.

The MSCI's Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS was largely flat for the day. Argentine stocks .MERV rose about 1.8%, while Chilean stocks .SPIPSA treaded water.

While global trade ructions and regional political violence had undercut Latin American risk assets for a good portion of 2019, regional assets had a second wind in the last quarter, thanks to optimism over U.S.-China trade and cheap local valuations.

"With the depreciation of the currencies this year, there were a lot of good buys from solid sectors. We saw the Brazilian stock market hit a record and that is just a lot of money pouring back into it," OANDA's Esparza added.

Mexican stocks .MXX were a touch lower, while the peso MXN= traded sideways after the central bank cut rates by 25 basis points, as widely expected. The bank also said that economic uncertainty would persist in 2020 and that inflation would reflect "slack" in the economy.

Regional currencies .MILA00000CUS were slightly weaker on the day against a steady dollar, which firmed ahead of U.S. GDP data due on Friday. USD/

Brazil's real BRL= strengthened slightly, while the Chilean and Argentine pesos CLP=, ARS= weakened against the dollar.

The Chilean peso CLP= and Peruvian sol PEN= were also trading flat.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1914 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1107.02

-0.19

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2910.24

0.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114893.52

0.51

Mexico IPC .MXX

44785.17

-0.71

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4752.82

0.29

Argentina MerVal .MERV

38256.91

1.692

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1633.99

-0.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0562

0.07

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9470

0.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

753.7

-0.37

Colombia peso COP=

3311

0.36

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.332

0.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8150

0.00

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.