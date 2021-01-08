EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks at record high, but Latam FX subdued by virus woes

By Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks hit a record high on Friday on expectations of increased stimulus and accommodative monetary policy, while Latin American currencies eyed weekly losses in the wake of record-high coronavirus infection rates.

The Bovespa index .BVSP rose 1.8% to a record high, while MSCI's index of Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.4% to a 10-month high, and was set to add 2.5% this week.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF rose 2% to hit a record high for the first time since November 2007 as the combination of post COVID-19 economic recovery hopes, mass global stimulus and a weak dollar boosted investor confidence.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA were the best weekly performers in the region as markets bet on a solid economic recovery in the country this year.

The Democrats' taking of the U.S. Senate this week pointed to increased liquidity measures in the world's largest economy, boosting the outlook for global equities.

"Fresh stimulus hopes lifted global stocks over the last 24 hours ... A unified (U.S.) government as the result of the "blue sweep" victory will smooth the path to more fiscal stimulus. This points to the reflation trade remaining intact," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management wrote in a note.

But in local foreign exchange markets, this optimism was cut short as coronavirus infections in major Latin American economies rose at record rates.

This saw many regional currencies mark steep losses on Friday, erasing all gains made earlier in the week. Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= and Mexico's peso MXN= both fell more than 0.5% each, while Chile's peso CLP= marked its worst day in nearly seven months.

"We may be in a consolidation phase for now with respect to EM FX, but do think that the USD weakness trade has more to give," Citi analysts wrote in a note.

Brazil's real rose 1.2% on Friday, tracking a rise in prices of iron ore, one of the country's top exports. But it was set for its worst week since late-September. IRONORE/

"Rising new virus cases and fiscal tightening mean that the early months of this year will be much more difficult for the economy," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

MSCI's index of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was set to lose 0.8% this week.

The U.S. dollar also saw increased buying after data showed the economy shed jobs for the first time in eight months.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1348.96

2.02

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2511.94

0.4

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

124565.73

1.78

Mexico IPC .MXX

46686.95

1.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4513.46

-0.34

Argentina MerVal .MERV

51983.17

-0.985

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1440.27

0.32

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4229

-0.45

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0772

-0.39

Chile peso CLP=CL

708.9

0.49

Colombia peso COP=

3466.4

0.59

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6057

0.39

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

85.1200

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

157

3.18

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski, Kirsten Donovan)

