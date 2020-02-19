EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares gain on strong earnings, real slides again

By Sruthi Shankar

Feb 19 (Reuters) - A batch of strong results and a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in China lifted the Brazilian shares on Wednesday, although the real slid for a third session.

Brazil's real BRL= was down 0.4% at 4.3746 per dollar, hovering near an all-time low even as Brazil's central bank president, Roberto Campos Neto, said on Tuesday the bank stands ready to intervene again to address illiquidity, excessive market moves or currency weakness.

But he also stressed the real has a free-floating exchange rate. With interest rates at a record low, the real fell to an all time low of 4.38 per dollar last week, prompting the central bank's intervention in the foreign exchange swaps market.

"I think the central bank is in a tricky situation where perceived higher power to intervene has dropped and at the same time, cutting rates reduces the power they may have," said Koon Chow, an EM macro and FX strategist at UBP.

"Generally low rates are hurting the real. They (central bank) pushed it more aggressively than anyone else."

Economists have cut 2020 growth expectations for the country following a string of weak data amid worries the coronavirus outbreak will dent growth in China - Brazil's largest trading partner.

Other currencies in the region were subdued, but stock markets were generally higher as the tally of newly reported cases in China fell for a second day to the lowest since January.

The Bovespa .BVSP gained 0.9%, with WEG SA WEGE3.SA, Latin America's largest maker of electric motors, leading gains after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Shares in IRB Brasil IRBR3.SA rose 4.4% after the reinsurer posted a 70% jump in fourth-quarter net profit, while meatpacker JBS JBSS3.SA gained 2.5% after saying it has agreed to acquire production facilities from Empire Packing Company, as well as the Ledbetter brand for $238 million.

Investors are awaiting word from the International Monetary Fund about the sustainability of Argentina's debt and whether official meetings would yield a recommendation of a steep debt restructuring.

Argentine bond prices have stumbled 3.5% lower so far this year as uncertainty rises about the ability of the country to pay $44 billion to the IMF and tens of billions of dollar more to private bondholders.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1501 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1103.33

0.7

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2773.83

0.39

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116031.01

0.92

Mexico IPC .MXX

45126.58

0.34

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4557.19

0.3

Argentina MerVal .MERV

38295.76

0.364

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1674.46

0.55

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.3746

-0.40

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.6055

-0.10

Chile peso CLP=CL

797

-0.01

Colombia peso COP=

3405.56

-0.12

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3818

0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

61.7100

-0.08

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

