EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real up; Most Latam FX pressured by rising U.S. bond yields

By Susan Mathew

May 27 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies pared gains and some Latam currencies turned negative as U.S. Treasury yields rose on reports of a $6 trillion U.S. budget for 2022.

Brazil's real BRBY bucked the trend to rise 0.4%, putting it on course to mark the biggest weekly gain among major Latam peers.

A survey on Thursday showed Brazilian industrial confidence rose in May, the first rise in five months. But separate data showed unemployment hit a historic high of 14.7% in the quarter to March.

"BRL poses an interesting risk-reward profile, but real yield levels remain relatively low for now," said FX strategists at TD Securities.

Chile's peso CLP= gave up gains of up to half a percent made on higher copper prices, to trade 0.4% lower. The currency had posted its best session in almost two weeks on Wednesday after the copper price was lifted by workers threatening to strike at the world's biggest copper mine, Escondida. MET/L

U.S. Treasuries yields rose after the New York Times reported President Joe Biden will announce on Friday what analysts said could be the largest spending since World War 1. US/

Peru's sol PEN= stayed at all-time lows with all eyes on the final round of the presidential election race between two polarized candidates - the latest in a string of political risk events haunting investors in Latin America, a region struggling to keep up with its global peers despite a commodities boom.

Falling oil prices on the possible return of Iranian supply kept Mexico's peso MXN= at bay. O/R

The dollar remained subdued against the backdrop of easing inflation fears keeping monetary policy accommodative, benefiting riskier currencies. But with talk of tapering rising, investors kept their eyes peeled for even the slightest mention of a shift in policy. {FRX/}

Stocks in Sao Paulo .BVSP rose 0.2%, inching closer to January highs, while Chilean stocks .SPIPSA climbed more than 1%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1352.43

0.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2486.05

0.54

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

124290.17

0.24

Mexico IPC .MXX

49309.00

0.42

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4183.64

1.57

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1199.88

0.76

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2927

0.36

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8914

-0.12

Chile peso CLP=CL

731.6

-0.41

Colombia peso COP=

3734.08

0.18

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.853

-0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

94.5200

-0.03

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.