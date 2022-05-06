EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real tumbles, Chilean peso supported by rate rise

By Shreyashi Sanyal

May 6 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real slid more than 1% on Friday, heading for its third weekly decline after prices of iron fell on fears of slowing demand from China, while Chile's peso found its footing after the country's central bank raised interest rates.

Worries of a slowdown in China due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases and the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle have made emerging market currencies less attractive to investors.

Latin American currencies, which scored record quarterly gains in the beginning of the year, have lost their shine as the rally in commodity prices cools and economic worries rise.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= was last down at 5.08 to the dollar as prices of one of its largest exports, iron ore, tumbled more than 5% after China reinforced its tough COVID-19 response policy that has hit economic activity, prompting traders to be more cautious.

The real is set for a weekly decline of 2.1%, while the MSCI's broader Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS fell 1.2% in the same period.

Brazil's central bank's monetary policy committee (Copom) increased the Selic interest rate by a full percentage point on Wednesday, but flagged a smaller rise next month even as inflation figures remain in double-digits.

"The central bank's monetary plan is following the script to address this stubborn inflation," said Alfredo Coutino, director at Moody's Analytics.

"Monetary restriction will subdue it but also impose a cost on the economy's recovery."

Chile's central bank raised the country's benchmark lending rate to 8.25% on Thursday, above expectations, and the move lifted the peso CLP= by 0.4%. The currency is still set for a weekly decline of 0.7%.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.6% and was the only major Latin American currency to clock gains of 1.2% for the week. Investors geared up for Mexico's central bank, known as Banxico, to raise rates by 50 basis points at next Thursday's meeting, reaching a 200-basis point hike through year-end.

The Colombian peso COP= strengthened 1% in tandem with oil prices that rose on Friday amid supply concerns. O/R

Among other EM currencies, Turkey's lira TRY= weakened 0.6% to 14.95 against the dollar, touching its weakest level in nearly two months, while the Russian rouble EURRUBTN=MCX pulled back from a more than two-year high against the euro on the specter of more sanctions against Moscow.

Stocks in the developing world were pressured, with those in Latin America .MILA00000PUS falling 1.3%.

Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said it has signed a long-term deal with Tesla Inc TSLA.O to supply the U.S.-based electric vehicle maker with nickel from its Canadian operations. Shares of the miner fell 1%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1922 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1030.78

-2.64

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2225.80

-1.32

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104902.64

-0.38

Mexico IPC .MXX

49686.56

-1.67

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4855.44

0.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

86389.89

-0.051

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1569.17

-0.79

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0814

-1.30

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1510

0.35

Chile peso CLP=CL

856.7

0.58

Colombia peso COP=

4044

0.92

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.811

-0.58

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

116.3000

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

198

1.77

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke)

