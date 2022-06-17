EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real slammed, Colombia eyes weekend election

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

June 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real tumbled on Friday against a firm dollar, tracking its third weekly decline, while Colombia's peso dipped ahead of a presidential vote over the weekend where citizens will choose between a leftist and an eccentric businessman.

The peso COP= fell 0.2% as Colombians geared up to vote on Sunday for their next president, choosing between leftist Gustavo Petro, who promises social reforms, and business magnate Rodolfo Hernandez, who has campaigned against corruption despite facing a graft investigation. He denies the accusations.

Polls point to this being the closest election in Colombia's recent history.

"Sunday's elections should be tight, though we believe Hernandez has a slight edge," strategists at Citi wrote in a client note.

"The COP has traded better versus its peers than Latam currencies typically do into elections, in part due to supportive flows and high oil prices. Rates, however, look high."

The peso is up 1.1% for week, and Peru's sol PEN= has added 1.5% - making them the only two major Latin American currencies to be trading higher on a weekly basis.

Emerging markets have been pressured by aggressive monetary tightening from developed world economies, with the U.S. Federal Reserve delivering its biggest hike to policy rate in more than a quarter of a century to tackle red-hot inflation.

Worries also mounted about whether such hefty rate hikes could push the U.S. economy into a recession, while China, the world's second largest economy reimposed strict lockdown measure.

Higher rates in the developed world take the shine off emerging market assets, especially with a strengthening U.S. dollar that would make it harder for to pay back debt.

Credit default swaps have reached alarming levels for especially countries such as Egypt, Pakistan, Tunisia, Kenya and Turkey.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.6% on the day and 2% for the week, its stocks counterpart .MILA00000PUS is tracking a 6.4% weekly drop.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= fell 1.3% as local traders returned from a public holiday to a global bout of risk-aversion. The currency eyed its third straight weekly decline, posting falls of 2.6%.

The central bank of Latin America's biggest economy on Wednesday raised interest rates by 50 basis points, in line with prevailing market expectations, and signaled another increase coming in the world's most aggressive rate-hiking cycle.

Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA dropped 9% after it said it plans to hike fuel prices from Saturday as the country grapples with soaring inflation ahead of elections later this year.

Mexico's peso MXN= edged higher, while the Chilean peso CLP= fell 1%. MET/L

Meanwhile, Peru's central bank said it had reduced its growth projection for 2022 to 3.1% from 3.4% previously amid global economic volatility and a recent disruption to mining activity in the Andean nation. The sol PEN= was subdued.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1846 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1005.09

-0.3

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2100.56

-2.21

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

99089.98

-3.62

Mexico IPC .MXX

47914.50

0.75

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5103.24

1.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

87060.90

-1.588

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1460.19

-0.88

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1183

-1.78

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3330

0.33

Chile peso CLP=CL

876.4

-1.15

Colombia peso COP=

3897.94

-0.18

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7176

-0.54

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

122.9100

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

213

1.88

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.