EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real rises ahead of central bank move, weaker dollar lifts FX

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

June 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Wednesday as its central bank approached what many expect to be the end of its tightening cycle, while other currencies in Latin America rose as the dollar shed early gains after the Federal Reserve hiked rates as expected.

The real BRBY, BRL gained 1.5% against the dollar ahead of an expected 50 basis points rate increase by the Brazilian Central Bank, which could finalize its long tightening cycle.

A Reuters poll said the central bank would leave the Selic benchmark rate at 13.25%, one of the highest in the world. Even as recent readings show an easing in price pressures in Brazil, analysts say continued supply chain issues and high commodity prices could allow the BCB to leave its door open for further hikes.

"If the BCB were to sound too dovish today, depreciation pressure on the real is likely to rise. It will probably not want to risk that," said You-Na Park-Heger, FX and emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank.

The U.S. dollar =USD reversed its rally and fell 0.2% in choppy trading after the Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to stem a disruptive surge in inflation. FRX/

"The Fed decision underscores that the risks of a tighter policy in developing markets sooner than anticipated are materializing, which will indeed have an impact on EMs currently facing inflationary issues," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi.

"In Latam, Mexico’s Banxico is likely to be affected the most, as Brazil’s Banco Central is considerably ahead in its tightening cycle."

The Mexican peso MXN= advanced 0.9%.

Latin American markets attempted a recovery from steep falls earlier in the week. The MSCI's index for equities in the region .MILA00000PUS rose 2.1%, with heavyweight Sao Paulo .BVSP stocks leading gains.

Brazil's Natura & Co Holding SA NTCO3.SA jumped 8.3% after it said Chief Executive and Executive Chairman Roberto Marques was stepping down in a shakeup, handing over the reins of the cosmetics maker to board member Fabio Barbosa.

Brazilian airlines Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA and Azul SA AZUL4.SA rose over 5% each after President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed a Congress-passed measure that would block airlines from charging for checked baggage on flights.

Currencies of top copper producers, Chile CLP= and Peru PEN=, rose more than 1% each as prices of the red metal bounced on upbeat China factory.

Colombia's peso COP= gained 1.7% as its Finance Ministry on Tuesday revised upward its 2022 gross domestic product growth and inflation estimates.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1908 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1022.96

0.5

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2181.57

2.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103360.78

1.27

Mexico IPC .MXX

48447.98

0.59

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5129.22

0.15

Argentina MerVal .MERV

88580.24

1.35

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1479.10

-1.47

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0563

1.52

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3938

0.91

Chile peso CLP=CL

856

1.40

Colombia peso COP=

3883.5

1.96

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.725

0.53

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

122.6900

-0.14

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

214

4.67

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Carmel Crimmins and Diane Craft)

