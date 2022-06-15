EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real rises ahead of c.bank move, Latam peers also higher

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Wednesday as its central bank approached what many expect to be the end of its tightening cycle, while most other currencies in resource-rich Latin America rose on higher commodity prices.

The real BRBY, BRL shed 0.1%, fluctuating between a range of 5 and 5.1 against the dollar =USD ahead of an expected 50 basis points rate increase by the Brazilian Central Bank, which could finalize its long tightening cycle.

A Reuters poll said the central bank would leave the Selic benchmark rate at 13.25%, one of the highest in the world. Even as recent readings show an easing in price pressures in Brazil, analysts say continued supply chain issues and high commodity prices could allow the BCB to leave its door open for further hikes.

"If the BCB were to sound too dovish today, depreciation pressure on the real is likely to rise. It will probably not want to risk that," said You-Na Park-Heger, FX and emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank.

"Even in case of a hawkish BCB rate decision it is questionable whether BRL would be able to benefit at all as the action is elsewhere with the U.S. central bank's meeting being held today."

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to go big on hiking interest rates. Markets are almost fully pricing in a 75 basis point hike by the Fed, up from 8.2% a week ago, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, boosting the dollar but pressuring broader emerging market assets. .N

However, Latin American markets attempted a recovery from steep falls earlier in the week. The MSCI's index for equities in the region .MILA00000PUS shot up 1.4%, with heavyweight Sao Paulo .BVSP stocks leading gains.

Brazil's Natura & Co Holding SA NTCO3.SA jumped 10% after it said Chief Executive and Executive Chairman Roberto Marques was stepping down in a shakeup, handing over the reins of the cosmetics maker to board member Fabio Barbosa.

Brazilian airlines Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA and Azul SA AZUL4.SA rose over 5% each after President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed a Congress-passed measure that would block airlines from charging for checked baggage on flights.

Currencies of top copper producers, Chile CLP= and Peru PEN=, edged higher as prices of the red metal bounced on upbeat China factory.

Colombia's peso COP= gained over 1% on higher oil prices and as its Finance Ministry on Tuesday revised upward its 2022 gross domestic product growth and inflation estimates.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1424 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1020.08

0.22

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2162.90

1.19

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103902.78

1.8

Mexico IPC .MXX

48451.49

0.6

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5148.44

0.53

Argentina MerVal .MERV

88611.85

1.387

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1496.12

-0.34

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1149

0.35

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6605

-0.39

Chile peso CLP=CL

867.4

0.07

Colombia peso COP=

3921.6

0.97

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7521

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

122.6800

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

218

2.75

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Carmel Crimmins)

