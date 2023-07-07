EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real rises after tax reform, still lower for the week

By Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal

July 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped on Friday after the lower house approved reforms to the country's complex consumption taxes, leading gains among currencies in Latin America that were also boosted by a weakening dollar following a U.S. jobs report.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.6%, but was set for weekly losses, led by a 1.1% jump in the Brazilian real BRL=BRBY=.

Brazil's lower house of Congress approved the main text of a tax reform that will restructure the country's complex consumption taxes, a step in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's plan to boost growth. The bill now heads to the Senate for further voting.

"The approval of a long-awaited tax reform bill by Brazil's lower house of congress suggests that hopes for growth-friendly reforms during Lula's term aren't dead," said Kimberley Sperrfechter, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"The bill aims to simplify Brazil's complex tax system by unifying five existing taxes into three, with many of the changes coming into effect in the second half of the 2020s."

The real is still set for weekly losses of 1.6%, its biggest decline in 11 weeks. Colombia's peso COP= was the sole gainer among major Latam currencies for the week.

The dollar fell following slower-than-expected job growth in June, even as strong wage growth pointed to a still resilient labor market that likely ensures the Federal Reserve will resume hiking rates later this month. FRX/

Meanwhile, data showed Mexico's annual inflation decelerated in June for a fifth consecutive month, continuing a downward trend spurred by a long cycle of rate hikes.

Higher crude oil prices boosted the Mexican peso MXN= by 0.5% and top exporter Colombia's peso by 1.8%.

The government on Thursday said Colombia's crude production in May rose 3.59% year-on-year.

A Reuters poll revealed Colombia's inflation was expected to have fallen in June, and analysts forecast the trend would strengthen through the rest of 2023, allowing for interest rate stability.

Data showed Chile's annual inflation touched a 1-1/2-year low in June, fuelling expectations that the central bank will soon start cutting interest rates.

The Chilean peso CLP= lost 0.6%, while its benchmark stock index S&P IPSA .SPIPSAadded 2.5%.

Following the data, Goldman Sachs analysts expect Chile's central bank to cut its policy rate by 50 basis points in July and in September each.

A Reuters poll showed Argentina has negative net foreign currency reserves of $4.5 billion to $7 billion, underscoring the acute shortage of hard currency that hinders the country's ability to pay its debts.

The Argentinian peso ARSB= was up 1% in black market trading.

The MSCI gauge for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped about 2%.

Latin American banks have levels of solvency that allow them to manage high interest rates and an economic slowdown that will likely last until 2024, a senior Fitch executive told Reuters.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2021 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

981.84

-0.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2444.46

1.85

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119077.35

1.41

Mexico IPC .MXX

53931.09

0.98

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5941.49

2.58

Argentina MerVal .MERV

423580.45

1.445

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1133.11

1.62

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8655

-0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1356

0.53

Chile peso CLP=CL

807.2

-0.62

Colombia peso COP=

4152

1.82

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6297

0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

260.9500

-0.21

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

487

0.82

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.