EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real retreats from four-month high, Latam FX eyes weekly gains

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell on Friday after hitting a four-month high but was set to gain for the third straight week after signs of improving economic growth, while most other currencies in Latin America were set to rise for the week.

The real BRBY cooled off from Thursday's rally to drop 0.8% after data showed the country's economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter.

A Reuters poll showed Brazil's currency is set to keep its recent gains into the first-quarter of 2021 but the positive trend could unravel as the year wears on due to increasing fears about the country's public finances.

Improving economic trends and optimism over the eventual roll-out of a coronavirus vaccine have driven gains in Latin American assets recently.

The Mexican MXN= and Columbian pesos COP= were the top gainers in early trading as the oil exporting majors benefit from rising oil prices. Colombia's peso outperformed major Latin American currencies for the week with gains of nearly 4%. O/R

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delayed the announcement of a second female Mexican deputy central bank governor to Monday. The announcement was set to arrive later in the day as the country pushes for an effort to diversify the Bank of Mexico's governing body.

The new member will replace Javier Guzman, known as one of Banxico's more hawkish board members who applied a more cautious approach to cutting the bank's main lending rate.

"Against this background the markets are likely to take a closer look at who is going to be asked to replace who and what their views are," analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"It certainly cannot be excluded that the election of the successor will be reflected in the MXN exchange rates."

The Chilean Peso CLP= rose 0.5% to its one-year high supported by strong gains in copper prices. The peso was set for weekly gains of 3%.

Copper prices pushed to the strongest levels since March 2013 on Friday as U.S. politicians moved closer to agree on long-awaited stimulus spending that would boost the economy. MET/L

A gauge of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 0.8% during the day, tracking its fifth straight weekly rise.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1519 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1251.09

0.94

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2367.35

0.5

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113398.26

0.99

Mexico IPC .MXX

44464.05

1.21

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4184.86

-0.09

Argentina MerVal .MERV

55531.61

0.688

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1313.96

1.22

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1785

-0.81

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8092

0.35

Chile peso CLP=CL

748

0.20

Colombia peso COP=

3469.7

-0.09

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5927

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

81.6500

-0.10

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

147

2.72

