EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexican peso higher as Ukraine-Russia tensions mildly ease

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real and Mexico's peso led gains among Latin American currencies on Monday as fears of an attack on Ukraine by Russia seemed to cool after some signs of possible concessions from both countries.

The real BRBY, BRL= rose 0.8% against the dollar, while the peso MXN= added 0.7%. Most emerging market currencies were lower in early trading hours after comments from the United States about an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine.

However, Ukrainian Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko said the country was prepared to make some concessions to Russia, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested to President Vladimir Putin that Moscow continue along the diplomatic path in its efforts to extract security guarantees from the West.

Russia's rouble RUB= continued to strengthen, last up 1.2%, as the day progressed with analysts pointing to a recent interest rate hike supporting the currency, making it more attractive as a carry trade.

"Fundamental factors such as high rates of the central bank, expensive oil, and a pause in foreign currency purchases continue to play on the side of the rouble. These factors promise to return the rouble to the path of growth very quickly," said Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at FxPro.

The dollar hit two-week highs on geopolitical tensions, while stocks across emerging markets slid. The MSCI's basket of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.7%.

Mexican stocks .MXX opened 1% lower, while Chilean stocks .SPIPSA slid 0.9%. Brazilian stocks, however, traded up 0.1%.

The Colombian peso COP= edged 0.4% lower, ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) data on Tuesday. President Ivan Duque said Colombia's economy expanded by more than 10.2% in 2021, the strongest rate in recent history.

Separately, a U.S. decision to suspend avocado shipments from a violent Mexican state sealed a challenging week for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose approval rating suffered an unusual dip in a tracking poll published over the weekend.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1220.48

-1.61

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2371.02

-0.49

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113658.07

0.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

52534.36

-1.31

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4614.34

-0.81

Argentina MerVal .MERV

88072.80

-0.127

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1489.22

-0.24

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2029

0.75

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4270

0.48

Chile peso CLP=CL

810.8

-0.51

Colombia peso COP=

3931.43

-0.25

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7605

0.28

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

106.4000

-0.22

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

212

1.65

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.