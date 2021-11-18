EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real leads Latam FX lower, Chilean peso extends declines

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real led declines among Latin American currencies on Thursday as a broad-based sell-off took hold across emerging market assets, while Chile's peso extended losses to a third day in a week leading up to presidential elections.

The real BRBY, BRL= also fell for the third straight session, last down 0.8%, while MSCI's index for Latin American .MILA00000CUS currencies slipped 0.9%.

Chile's peso CLP= slumped 0.3% to 18-month lows, weighed by sliding copper prices. MET/L

Far-right lawyer Jose Antonio Kast and leftist lawmaker and former protest leader Gabriel Boric are the front-runners in the election campaign. Pollsters are split over which of the two would win in a potential run-off on Dec. 19.

Nikhil Sanghani, an emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, says both candidates advocate relatively loose fiscal policy.

"This would help to support economic growth in the near term but could raise concerns about inflation and public debt in the medium term. Alongside lingering uncertainty over the new constitution, these factors are likely to keep Chilean financial markets on the back foot in the coming quarters."

Mexico's peso MXN= dropped 0.6% after the Mexican Central Bank deputy governor estimated that November's annual inflation rate could top 7%, the highest in 20 years and more than double the bank's inflation target of 3% plus or minus one percentage point.

The Turkish lira TRY=, TRYTOM=D3 slid as much as 6.4% to 11.3 as most other emerging market currencies deepened losses. Russia's rouble RUB=, which was flat on the day, slipped 0.5% to beyond 73 per dollar, while Mexico's peso MXN= slid 1%.

South Africa's rand ZAR= weakened as much as 1.6%.

Citing increased inflation risks, the South African Reserve Bank hiked its key rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% in a split vote. While markets had deemed it too close to call, expectations were for the rate to be kept unchanged.

MSCI's index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS dropped 0.2%. Worries of a contagion stemming from the lira's slide to broader emerging markets are limited, said Cristian Maggio, head of portfolio strategy at TD Securities.

"Maybe the likes of South Africa and Russia may see flows diverted away from Turkey, but won't likely cause more than a slight increase in volatility. I think Turkey's crisis is quite self-contained."

EM stocks .MSCIEF intensified losses to drop 1.1%, on track for their worst session in three weeks.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2023 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1273.07

-1.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2079.84

-1.6

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102521.36

-0.41

Mexico IPC .MXX

50575.10

-0.92

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4281.66

-0.27

Argentina MerVal .MERV

89512.44

2.251

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1328.81

-0.13

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5654

-0.75

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.7820

-0.68

Chile peso CLP=CL

832.6

-0.85

Colombia peso COP=

3922.64

-0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.0163

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

100.4000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

198

1.77

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

