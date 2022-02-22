EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real leads Latam FX higher, EM stocks suffer on Ukraine jitters

By Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's real firmed to a near eight-month high against the dollar on Tuesday as it continued to entice investors with attractive rate differentials, while wider emerging market stocks dropped as Russia-Ukraine jitters kept markets on edge.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.2% and stocks .MILA00000PUS firmed 0.4%, while the wider emerging market stock index .MSCIEF fell for a fourth straight session to its lowest level since January.

Tensions remained high after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance believed Russia was still planning a big assault on Ukraine following Moscow's recognition of two separatist regions in the former Soviet republic's east.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said it hoped Russia's recognition of the two breakaway regions as independent would help restore calm and that Moscow remained open to diplomacy with the United States and other countries.

"Our core scenario on this crisis is for tensions to stay elevated but a full-scale conflict being avoided. We continue to view this as the most likely scenario," said Charles-Henry Monchau, chief investment officer at Bank Syz in Geneva.

"We do not see any reason to panic at this stage. While most western media comments sound alarming, we might actually get close to 'peak fear' on this crisis and there is a high probability that tensions will start to abate from here on."

The rouble RUB=firmed around 0.4% after it recorded its worst session since March 2020 on Monday, while Russian stocks .IMOEX edged 1.6% higher.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= gained 0.8% and is set to strengthen for the fourth straight month to be the best performer among its Latin American peers so far this year.

Latin American equities have outperformed their developed world counterparts with some investors betting on more returns amid a hawkish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve and deeply discounted stocks after a pandemic-driven rout and rising commodity prices.

"Latin American markets will likely attract investors with higher interest rates but a less optimistic global economic recovery could disrupt the recovery," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"The Brazilian real is becoming a favorite as traders focus on surging commodity prices and interest rate differential, while overlooking the political uncertainty that is coming up with the presidential election."

Most other currencies in the region rose, with the Chilean CLP= and Colombian COP= pesos and the Peruvian sol PEN= up between 0.1% and 0.9%, while Mexico's MXN= and Argentina's pesos ARS= slipped.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1925 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1205.49

-1.15

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2382.02

0.28

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112250.51

0.47

Mexico IPC .MXX

52363.10

0.65

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4470.92

-1.21

Argentina MerVal .MERV

89963.92

-0.073

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1490.83

-0.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0682

0.72

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3233

-0.14

Chile peso CLP=CL

791.9

0.77

Colombia peso COP=

3926.01

0.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7164

0.86

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

107.1900

-0.08

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Tim Ahmann)

