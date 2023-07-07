EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real leads Latam FX gains as lower house backs tax reform

By Ankika Biswas

July 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped on Friday after the lower house approved reforms to the country's complex consumption taxes, leading gains among currencies in Latin America that were also boosted by a weakening dollar following a U.S. jobs report.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.6%, but was set for weekly losses, led by a 1.3% jump in the Brazilian real BRL=BRBY=.

Brazil's lower house of Congress approved the main text of a tax reform that will restructure the country's complex consumption taxes, a step in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's plan to boost growth. The bill now heads to the Senate for further voting.

The changes might simplify the tax system, contributing to improve Brazil's position as the worst among 190 countries in terms of "time spent to pay tax, potentially boosting the competitiveness, consequently the long-term economic growth," Citi analysts wrote.

The dollar fell following lower-than-expected job gains in June, even as strong wage growth pointed to a still resilient labor market that likely ensures the Federal Reserve will resume hiking rates later this month. FRX/

Meanwhile, data showed Mexico's annual inflation decelerated in June for a fifth consecutive month, continuing a downward trend spurred by a long cycle of rate hikes.

On Thursday, minutes from the Bank of Mexico's last policy meeting showed its benchmark interest rate was likely to remain on hold for an "extended period," as inflation remains "complex."

Higher crude oil prices boosted the Mexican peso MXN= by 0.5% and top exporter Colombia's peso COP= by 0.4%.

The government on Thursday said Colombia's crude production in May rose 3.59% year-on-year.

A Reuters poll revealed Colombia's inflation was expected to have fallen in June, and analysts forecast the trend would strengthen through the rest of 2023, allowing for interest rate stability.

Data showed Chile's annual inflation touched a 1-1/2-year low in June, fuelling expectations that the central bank will soon start cutting interest rates.

Bucking the trend, the Chilean peso CLP= lost 0.4% as an improved risk appetite prompted a 1.3% gain in the benchmark stock index S&P IPSA .SPIPSA.

Following the data, Goldman Sachs analysts expect Chile's central bank to cut its policy rate by 50 basis points in July and in September each.

A Reuters poll showed Argentina has negative net foreign currency reserves of $4.5 billion to $7 billion, underscoring the acute shortage of hard currency that hinders the country's ability to pay its debts.

The Argentinian peso ARSB= was up 1% in black market trading.

The MSCI gauge for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 2%, led by Chile's S&P IPSA and Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP, up 1.3%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

981.58

-0.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2448.98

2.04

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118946.59

1.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

53922.70

0.96

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5886.61

1.63

Argentina MerVal .MERV

422466.85

1.178

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1118.62

0.32

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8648

1.31

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1229

0.61

Chile peso CLP=CL

806.2

-0.50

Colombia peso COP=

4181.74

1.09

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6413

-0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

260.8000

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

486

1.03

