World Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real lags Latam peers ahead of expected pause in c.bank policy

Contributors
Ankika Biswas Reuters
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Brazil's real fell behind its Latin American peers on Wednesday amid expectations of its central bank holding interest rates steady, while most other commodity-linked currencies rose as a softer dollar boosted copper and oil prices.

By Ankika Biswas and Devik Jain

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell behind its Latin American peers on Wednesday amid expectations of its central bank holding interest rates steady, while most other commodity-linked currencies rose as a softer dollar boosted copper and oil prices.

"The key challenge for the 'next Brazils' comes from currency markets: elevated volatility in the Korean Won and—especially—the Chilean Peso continues to push against the durability of any dovish monetary policy shift," they wrote in a note.

The Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.3% after Reuters reported that a Bank of Mexico board member cautioned against increasing monetary policy rate to "excessively" restrictive levels as the economy remains weak, saying that the bank might be

Meanwhile, a rise in copper prices lifted the Chilean peso CLP= by 1.7%, up for the second straight day after losing nearly 6% in nine days until last week. Copper producer Peru's sol PEN= also added 0.7%.

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= gained nearly 2% tracking soaring oil prices, bolstered by record U.S. crude exports and as American refiners operated at higher-than-usual levels for this time of year. O/R

Aiding a bounce in commodity prices was the dollar index =USD falling over 1% after weak U.S. economic data suggested that the U.S. Federal Reserve's tight policy to tame inflation is beginning to bite and spurred hopes of less hawkish rate hikes.

"We definitely see another revival of some Fed pivot hopes. Every time we are seeing the smallest signs that the Fed may be getting a little less hawkish - the market jumps at it," said Witold Bahrke, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

854.15

1.14

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2174.06

-1.18

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112870.95

-1.53

Mexico IPC .MXX

49229.15

1.21

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5151.79

-0.24

Argentina MerVal .MERV

145229.54

0.882

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1201.90

-0.6

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3808

-0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9371

-0.36

Chile peso CLP=CL

951

1.46

Colombia peso COP=

4871.14

1.90

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9867

0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

155.3900

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

288

1.74

(Reporting by Devik Jain, Ankika Biswas and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular