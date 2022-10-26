EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real lags Latam peers ahead of expected pause in c.bank policy

By Ankika Biswas and Devik Jain

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell behind its Latin American peers on Wednesday amid expectations of its central bank holding interest rates steady, while most other commodity-linked currencies rose as a softer dollar boosted copper and oil prices.

"The key challenge for the 'next Brazils' comes from currency markets: elevated volatility in the Korean Won and—especially—the Chilean Peso continues to push against the durability of any dovish monetary policy shift," they wrote in a note.

The Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.3% after Reuters reported that a Bank of Mexico board member cautioned against increasing monetary policy rate to "excessively" restrictive levels as the economy remains weak, saying that the bank might be

Meanwhile, a rise in copper prices lifted the Chilean peso CLP= by 1.7%, up for the second straight day after losing nearly 6% in nine days until last week. Copper producer Peru's sol PEN= also added 0.7%.

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= gained nearly 2% tracking soaring oil prices, bolstered by record U.S. crude exports and as American refiners operated at higher-than-usual levels for this time of year. O/R

Aiding a bounce in commodity prices was the dollar index =USD falling over 1% after weak U.S. economic data suggested that the U.S. Federal Reserve's tight policy to tame inflation is beginning to bite and spurred hopes of less hawkish rate hikes.

"We definitely see another revival of some Fed pivot hopes. Every time we are seeing the smallest signs that the Fed may be getting a little less hawkish - the market jumps at it," said Witold Bahrke, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 854.15 1.14 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2174.06 -1.18 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 112870.95 -1.53 Mexico IPC .MXX 49229.15 1.21 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5151.79 -0.24 Argentina MerVal .MERV 145229.54 0.882 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1201.90 -0.6 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.3808 -0.02 Mexico peso MXN=D2 19.9371 -0.36 Chile peso CLP=CL 951 1.46 Colombia peso COP= 4871.14 1.90 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.9867 0.03 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 155.3900 -0.20 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 288 1.74 (Reporting by Devik Jain, Ankika Biswas and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell) ((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

