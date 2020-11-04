EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real jumps, Mexican peso gains ground on tight election race

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped on Wednesday after data showed Brazil's industrial output recovering to pre-pandemic levels, while Mexico's peso rebounded against a fading dollar as the U.S. presidential election race became too close to call.

The Mexican peso MXN= - which had suffered from the Trump administration's hard line on trade in recent years - rose 0.2% as prospects increased of swing states going the way of Democratic candidate Joe Biden. The recovery followed a tumble of as much as 4% overnight.

"Now there is talk that Biden is going to win because a lot key swing states want those postal votes counted, resulting in a little bounce in emerging markets," said Chris Shiells, senior emerging markets analyst at Informa Global Markets.

"Emerging markets had priced in a Biden victory, with the Mexican peso rallying through the month leading up to the election, it only weakened when it looked like Trump might win but the race is still quite tight."

Many emerging market currencies pinballed as investors reverted from their previous view of a Democrat sweep as states keep counting mail-in votes, while President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory and said his lawyers would be taking his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, without specifying what they would claim.

The South African rand ZAR= cut earlier losses to strengthen 0.2% while Russia's rouble RUB= firmed 1.3% with rising oil prices adding to the momentum. O/R

China's yuan CNY= rebounded from early losses after President Xi Jinping flagged strong local consumption trends and said China was moving faster to open up its financial markets.

Brazil's currency BRBY, BRL= - the worst performing emerging market currency this year - gained 0.9% against the dollar after industrial production rose a forecast-beating 2.6% in September. The figures remain consistent with other data that have shown rapid recovery in the country's manufacturing and industrial sectors, while Brazil's dominant services sector lagged.

The real has falling nearly 30%, with record low interest rates adding to the pressure on the currency.

Stocks across emerging markets took their cue from Wall Street as investors priced in more fiscal stimulus for the world's biggest economy with either candidate winning the U.S. vote.

"Biden remains a small front-runner and it would appear the Senate will remain Republican... but with regards to fiscal stimulus the market believes that a deal of ~$1 trillion is possible regardless of the ultimate outcome," said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at StoneX.

The MSCI's EM equities index .MSCIEF gained 1.2% and its Latin American counterpart .MILA00000PUS added 1.7%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1551 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1134.77

1.24

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1891.98

1.69

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

97645.35

1.74

Mexico IPC .MXX

37421.08

-0.12

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3503.71

-0.5

Argentina MerVal .MERV

47678.12

-0.599

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1166.48

1.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6743

1.51

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.0890

0.05

Chile peso CLP=CL

758.2

0.09

Colombia peso COP=

3802.17

0.40

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5948

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

79.0300

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

159

3.77

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London, Editing by William Maclean)

