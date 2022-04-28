EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real hit by surging dollar, focus shifts to earnings

By Shreyashi Sanyal

April 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led Latin American currencies lower on Thursday as the dollar extended its winning streak, while investors shifted focus to strong quarterly earnings from miner Vale and airline Gol.

The real BRBY, BRL= weakened 1.4% to 5.3 against the dollar, which surged to 20-year highs in anticipation of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates by 50 basis points in the start of what is expected to be a series of similar hikes through the year. FRX/

Brazil's currency has recently fallen out of favor after clocking its best quarterly performance in nearly 13 years in March as commodity prices cooled and worries emerged about a hit to China's economy from prolonged COVID lockdowns.

Resource-rich Latin American markets have benefited from the boom in commodity prices, but as central banks in the region continue their tightening cycles to fight rising inflation and shore up their currencies, investors are starting to question the impact of such policy measures.

"Tighter monetary policy globally and domestically weighs on economic growth, creating a challenging backdrop for emerging market currencies in the coming quarters," strategists at UBS wrote in a client note.

"High commodity prices are a boon for exporters, enabling their currencies to stage temporary rallies, but they also put pressure on the lower-income parts of populations, in particular, across the board."

Currencies across central and south America were broadly lower, with the Mexican peso MXN=, Chile's peso CLP= and the Colombian peso COP= falling more than 1% each as prices of oil and industrial metals fluctuated between gains and losses. O/RMET/L

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 1%, with most major bourses registering declines on the day. Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP fell 0.2%, the least among peers.

Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA rose 0.5% on reporting better than expected first-quarter net profit as stronger pricing offset weaker production numbers.

State-run Petrobras PETR4.SA rose 1% after reporting a rise in oil production in the first quarter as additional wells ramped up or came online, while a new platform set to start pumping in May should help that trend continue.

Airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA rose 1% on posting higher-than-expected first quarter net income as currency gains helped offset higher fuel prices.

On the economic data front, outstanding loans in Brazil grew in February despite a rise in borrowing costs due to aggressive monetary policy tightening, according to the central bank.

Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI hit 7.8% in the January-March period, up from the 7.5% seen in the quarter through February.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1456 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1050.11

0.61

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2299.28

-0.99

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108950.40

-0.36

Mexico IPC .MXX

51853.59

-0.95

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4771.96

-0.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

89609.78

-0.47

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1587.36

0.07

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0382

-1.41

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6240

-1.20

Chile peso CLP=CL

860.5

-1.69

Colombia peso COP=

3985

-0.93

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.858

-0.83

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

115.1700

-0.11

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

203.5

1.47

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

