EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real has best year since 2016, Colombian peso worst Latam FX

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's real clocked its best annual performance since 2016 onThursday as surging commodity prices outweighed concerns about fiscal spending under the new government, while the Colombian peso posted the biggest yearly declines among Latin American currencies.

Brazil's currency BRL=edged 0.3% lower to 5.28 per dollar in its final trading session of the year, still among the top emerging market performers in 2022. It touched a session high of 5.19 earlier.

The Colombian peso COP=STFX fell 20.9% this year, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the country's financial regulator amid the election of a leftist president and global economic pressures.

The peso registered one of the sharpest depreciations for 2022, with only Turkey's lira TRY= and the Argentine peso performing worse.

The Mexican peso MXN= and the Chilean peso CLP= gained about 0.6% each against a broadly weakening dollar as investors kept a close watch on surging COVID cases in China and data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims edged higher last week.

The real has climbed about 5.4% against the dollar this year compared with a 4.3% drop in the MSCI's developing world currencies index .MIEM00000CUS, which was battered by a stronger dollar and soaring inflation in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and post-pandemic rebound.

While the real has been helped by one of the most aggressive tightening cycles in the world, worries about Brazil's public finances have come to the fore since President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pledged to spend more on the economy and social welfare following his election victory in October.

Lula on Thursday announced a final batch of 16 cabinet members ahead of his Jan. 1 inauguration.

"High commodity prices, high double-digit inflation and the economic recovery following the sharp Covid-related contraction have reduced near-term fiscal risk," Alberto Ramos, head of Latin American research at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note.

"But the high level of public debt (stock) leaves the fiscal picture and the economy at large, vulnerable to adverse domestic and external shocks."

Data earlier showed the Brazilian public sector posted its biggest primary deficit for November in six years, driven by negative results from the central government but also by a deterioration of state and municipal finances.

Sao Paulo shares .BVSPdipped 0.3% on Thursday but looked set to clock yearly gains of nearly 5%, outperforming the MSCI LatAm equities index .MILA00000PUS, up just 0.7% on a year-to-date basis.

However, the regional markets have outshone the broader EM equities index .MSCIEF, which is down almost 22% this year.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1908 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

957.35

-0.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2145.89

-0.22

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109876.40

-0.33

Mexico IPC .MXX

49717.74

0.14

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5248.85

0.64

Argentina MerVal .MERV

200019.80

-1.254

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1283.31

1.33

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2817

-0.55

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.4465

-0.14

Chile peso CLP=CL

856.9

0.58

Colombia peso COP=

4845.83

-1.57

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.811

-0.34

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

176.7800

-0.22

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

346

3.18

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.