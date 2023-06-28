EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real falls to two-week lows, leads declines among Latam FX

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell to a two-week low on Wednesday against a firm dollar and amid growing bets its central bank will start cutting interest rates soon, while a broader gauge for Latin American stocks extended declines to the fifth straight day.

The real BRL=, BRBY slipped to 4.8711 against the greenback earlier in the session, while the U.S. currency strengthened on signs of resilience in its economy, and as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to a hawkish tone.

Powell reiterated in a European Central Bank forum that most policymakers still see two rate hikes this year and did not rule out more hikes at the U.S. central bank's next meeting.

In Brazil, minutes on Tuesday from the central bank's last policy meeting signaled that a majority of policymakers see a possibility of a "parsimonious" rate cut at its August meeting.

Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP fell 0.2%, while the MSCI's index for Latam equities .MILA00000PUS fell 0.8% - touching its lowest level in two weeks.

Banks in Brazil were among top drags, as Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA, Bradesco BBDC4.SA and Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA fell between 0.6% and 1.3%.

Central bank data showed Brazil's delinquency rate reached its highest level in over five years in May, accompanied by a rise in average consumer interest rates, reflecting deteriorating credit conditions.

"Latin American equities have, in dollar terms, fared even better than their U.S. peers so far this year but we think that their outperformance will be interrupted by the global risk-off environment we anticipate over the rest of this year," said

Hubert de Barochez, markets economist at Capital Economics. "But the picture is still bright for them further ahead."

Bleak economic data from major trading partner, China, also weighed on trading sentiment on Wednesday.

Annual profits at China's industrial firms extended a double-digit decline in the first five months as softening demand squeezed margins, reinforcing hopes of more policy support to bolster a stuttering post-COVID economic recovery.

Argentina's peso ARSB= strengthened 1% against the dollar in black market trading, while the Merval index .MERV gained 1.7%.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.6%, tracking lower prices of the red metal.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX weakened past 86 against the dollar, losing support from month-end tax payments and with investors keenly watching for the consequences of an aborted weekend mutiny by heavily armed mercenaries.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski

