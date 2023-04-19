EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real falls on weak data, fiscal framework angst

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal

April 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led losses among Latin American peers on Wednesday after industrial production fell and worries crept in about the government's new fiscal framework, while oil exporter Colombia's peso dropped tracking a slide in crude prices.

The MSCI's index for resource-rich Latin America's currencies .MILA00000CUS weakened 1.3%, with the real BRL=BRBY down nearly 2% to 5% to the dollar. It eyed its worst day since early February.

Data showed industrial production fell in February, for the third straight month, with the sector still below pre-pandemic levels.

"Tight financial conditions and slowing domestic demand are fully offsetting the positive news coming from gradually falling raw material costs, and improving supply conditions," said Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Markets also digested president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government formally sent to Congress a proposed fiscal framework to control the trajectory of the public debt on Tuesday, aimed at replacing the more rigid current spending cap.

"Lula was promising that we should have another fiscal framework in place replacing this fiscal anchor and now that the market was trying to withstand what this means, we'll potentially have higher expenditure, but how can we fund this?" said Mauricio Une, head of South America macro strategy at Rabobank.

The dollar index =USD rose and oil prices slipped over 2% on rising scepticism about U.S. rate cuts later this year.

Colombia's peso COP= declined about 1%, falling for the third straight session.

The Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS shed 2.7%, with Brazil's .BVSP 2.1% fall leading regional losses.

Vale SA VALE3.SA fell 3% on reporting a 17.4% fall in the first quarter's iron ore output compared with the previous quarter. Weak iron ore futures after another price warning from China's state planner also weighed on the miner.

Currencies of the world's top two copper producers Chile CLP=and Peru PEN= reversed earlier declines, while the Mexican peso <MXN=> was flat.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the Hungarian forintEURHUF= dropped 2.3% against the euro after central bank deputy governor Barnabas Virag said the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) could decide to narrow its interest rate corridor next week.

India is poised to overtake China as the world's most populous nation, with almost 3 million more people than its neighbour by the middle of this year, United Nations data showed.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2026 GMT;

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 990.37 -1.02 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2238.10 -2.19 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 103912.31 -2.12 Mexico IPC .MXX 54308.51 -0.14 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5422.31 -0.96 Argentina MerVal .MERV 275405.88 -3.128 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1247.97 -0.57 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.0796 0.12 Mexico peso MXN=D2 18.0498 0.01 Chile peso CLP=CL 794 0.06 Colombia peso COP= 4524.82 -0.88 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.7624 0.07 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 217.4600 -0.24 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 419 -0.24 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Marguerita Choy) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.