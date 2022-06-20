EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real falls, Colombia elects first leftist president

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slipped on Monday, leading declines across Latin American markets as worries remain about restrictive monetary policy across the world, while Colombia elected a former guerrilla as its president over the weekend.

The real BRBY, BRL= shed 0.5% and touching 5.18 to the dollar at one point during the day, and hitting a near 6-week low. Stocks in Brazil .BVSP fell over 1%, with state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA weighing on the index.

Petrobras shares fell 2.2% after its chief executive resigned in the face of mounting pressure from politicians after the firm announced a fuel price hike last week, adding to inflation concerns in an election year.

Emerging markets have been pressured by aggressive monetary tightening from the developed world, with the U.S. Federal Reserve delivering its biggest hike to policy rate in nearly three decades to tackle red-hot inflation.

Worries linger about whether such hefty rate hikes could push the U.S. economy into a recession, while China, the world's second largest economy reimposed strict lockdown measure.

Stocks in the developing world .MSCIEF hit a more than one month low, with economists at Capital Economics expecting further falls on a combination of factors such as tighter monetary policy, a slowdown in global trade, an underwhelming recovery in China and broad-based commodity price declines.

In Colombia, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla movement, leftist Gustavo Petro, who has vowed profound social and economic change, won the country's presidency on Sunday, the first progressive to do so in the country's history.

"This is a whole new ball game in Colombia, and we think markets and economic agents will take a wait-and-see attitude for now," said head of Latin America economic research at J.P. Morgan.

"The president-elect's agenda aspires to profound change via a state-led model, but he has also professed gradualism and responsibility; it remains to be seen whether the president-elect will in fact curb his enthusiasm."

Petro's victory is indicative of widespread yearning for a more equal and inclusive society, analysts and business leaders said, but he will need to act fast to reassure investors.

Markets in Colombia and Argentina were shut on Monday for public holidays.

The Chilean peso CLP= shed 0.4% as copper prices declined, while Mexico's peso MXN= firmed against the dollar for the second straight day.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1000.03

-0.46

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2081.20

-0.63

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

98958.68

-0.87

Mexico IPC .MXX

47745.63

-0.56

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5058.64

-0.17

Argentina MerVal .MERV

87060.90

-1.588

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1454.02

-1.3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1702

-0.48

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2280

0.50

Chile peso CLP=CL

881.9

-0.78

Colombia peso COP=

3897.94

0.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7109

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

122.9100

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

213

1.88

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Addiotional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Alison Williams)

