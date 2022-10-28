US Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real dips ahead of election runoff; Colombian rate hiked

Susan Mathew
Ankika Biswas
Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

By Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's real dipped on Friday days before a presidential election runoff on Sunday, while Colombia's peso slipped ahead of what is likely to be the penultimate increase in interest rates by its central bank.

Brazil's real BRBY dipped 0.2%, BRL= set for weekly losses of nearly 3%. Leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains the lead over far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, according to two opinion polls on Thursday that showed the race is roughly stable.

"Regardless of which candidate wins, we think there will be upward pressure on fiscal budgets, but not enough to cause a crisis of confidence in the Brazilian economy as a whole," said Jared Lou, portfolio manager at William Blair Investment Management.

"If Lula is victorious and we see continued weakness in the global economy, which will ultimately impact on Brazil, we do see some risk of fiscal slippage."

Colombia's peso COP= lost 0.7% ahead of the central bank board's rate announcement on Friday. It raised its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 11%, in line with expectations and in tandem with policymakers around the world who are trying to combat high inflation.

Chile's peso CLP= lost 0.2% following a statement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the country's economic output is likely to shrink 1.3% in 2023, before returning to an estimated potential annual growth rate of 2.5% over the medium term.

All eyes are now the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday when a 75 basis points hike - the fourth of that magnitude this year - is expected.

Risk assets have taken a hit this year, with MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS on course for its worst year on record as aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks sapped risk appetite on recession worries.

Among other notable movers on Friday, South Africa's rand ZAR= fell 0.7% despite a year-on-year.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX was last at 61.52 in Moscow trading after the central bank held the rate at 7.5% as expected, cautioning that expectations of price rises had grown and that Russia's partial mobilization for its war on Ukraine could stoke longer term inflation due to a shrinking labor force.

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

845.57

-1.62

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2203.68

-0.61

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114020.00

-0.54

Mexico IPC .MXX

49011.39

0.24

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5194.75

0.14

Argentina MerVal .MERV

147705.75

-0.273

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1217.92

0.51

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3144

-0.24

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8049

0.10

Chile peso CLP=CL

945.7

-0.19

Colombia peso COP=

4822.08

-0.73

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9625

0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

156.0000

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

288

1.04

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by William Maclean and Grant McCool)

