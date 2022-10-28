EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real dips ahead of election runoff; Colombian rate hiked

By Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's real dipped on Friday days before a presidential election runoff on Sunday, while Colombia's peso slipped ahead of what is likely to be the penultimate increase in interest rates by its central bank.

Brazil's real BRBY dipped 0.2%, BRL= set for weekly losses of nearly 3%. Leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains the lead over far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, according to two opinion polls on Thursday that showed the race is roughly stable.

"Regardless of which candidate wins, we think there will be upward pressure on fiscal budgets, but not enough to cause a crisis of confidence in the Brazilian economy as a whole," said Jared Lou, portfolio manager at William Blair Investment Management.

"If Lula is victorious and we see continued weakness in the global economy, which will ultimately impact on Brazil, we do see some risk of fiscal slippage."

Colombia's peso COP= lost 0.7% ahead of the central bank board's rate announcement on Friday. It raised its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 11%, in line with expectations and in tandem with policymakers around the world who are trying to combat high inflation.

Chile's peso CLP= lost 0.2% following a statement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the country's economic output is likely to shrink 1.3% in 2023, before returning to an estimated potential annual growth rate of 2.5% over the medium term.

All eyes are now the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday when a 75 basis points hike - the fourth of that magnitude this year - is expected.

Risk assets have taken a hit this year, with MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS on course for its worst year on record as aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks sapped risk appetite on recession worries.

Among other notable movers on Friday, South Africa's rand ZAR= fell 0.7% despite a year-on-year.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX was last at 61.52 in Moscow trading after the central bank held the rate at 7.5% as expected, cautioning that expectations of price rises had grown and that Russia's partial mobilization for its war on Ukraine could stoke longer term inflation due to a shrinking labor force.

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 845.57 -1.62 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2203.68 -0.61 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 114020.00 -0.54 Mexico IPC .MXX 49011.39 0.24 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5194.75 0.14 Argentina MerVal .MERV 147705.75 -0.273 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1217.92 0.51 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.3144 -0.24 Mexico peso MXN=D2 19.8049 0.10 Chile peso CLP=CL 945.7 -0.19 Colombia peso COP= 4822.08 -0.73 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.9625 0.01 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 156.0000 -0.19 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 288 1.04 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by William Maclean and Grant McCool) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

