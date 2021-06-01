EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real at 5-month high on GDP data, oil lifts Colombian peso

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose more than 1% to lead Latin American currencies higher on Tuesday after data showed faster-than-expected economic growth, while surging oil prices pushed the Colombian peso to a two-week high.

The real BRL=, BRBY touched a five-month peak. GDP expanded by 1.2% in the first quarter for the third consecutive quarter of growth, taking Latin America's largest economy back to its size at the end of 2019 before the pandemic.

With COVID-19 cases surging and government expenditures at the risk of breaching a spending cap, investors have remained wary of Brazil markets. But rising commodity prices this year as economies reopen after coronavirus curbs have helped improve sentiment.

Meanwhile, oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= rose 1.1%, after Brent crude hit its highest since March on expectations of growing fuel demand. O/R

Mexico's peso MXN= was flat, while Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.5% against a dollar which awaits U.S. jobs data due later this week to assess the health of the world's biggest economy and for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy stance. FRX/

Peru's sol PEN= lost 0.7% as anticipation builds for a presidential election over the weekend with the two leading candidates - right wing Keiko Fujimori and socialist Pedro Castillo - neck-and-neck in polls. This comes after a Castillo win looked most likely after the first-round vote.

"This narrowing (in polls) is consistent with our view that Fujimori has room to improve in the final week," strategists at Citi Research said.

Peruvian markets, considered a safe haven in Latam, have been pressured by the vote, with the sol hitting all-time lows in recent weeks on the prospect of a socialist leadership.

Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP gained 1.4% with energy firm Cosan SA CSAN3.SA rising 3.4% after it said that Raizen Combustiveis, its joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSa.L, is expected to file for an initial public offering in the next few days.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1848 GMT;

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1391.00

1.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2608.75

1.91

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

128027.02

1.44

Mexico IPC .MXX

50949.46

0.12

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4389.36

0.76

Argentina MerVal .MERV

61156.17

3.184

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1221.49

1.71

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1581

1.28

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9466

0.00

Chile peso CLP=CL

726

-0.48

Colombia peso COP=

3664.05

1.14

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.862

-0.70

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

94.7300

-0.04

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

152

3.29

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alison Williams)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.