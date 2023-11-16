EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rally supports Latam stocks; Colombia, Peru FX drop after weak GDP data

By Siddarth S

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks advanced for a fifth straight session on Thursday, boosted by heavyweight Brazilian shares, while thecurrencies of Peru and Colombia dropped over 1% each after weak economic data in both countries spurred concerns about growth.

MSCI's basket of regional Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS rose 0.4%, with the index trading around its highest since early August.

Though most regional bourses were in the red, Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 1.2%, while the real BRL= gained 0.1% against the dollar.

In currencies, both the Peruvian sol PEN= and Colombian peso dropped over 1% each, after data from the respective countries on Wednesday showed their economies contracting more than forecast.

Overall, Latin American assets have steadily gained over the past week as cooling U.S. inflation fueled bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve was done hiking interest rates, with both the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreating from recent highs.

"If expectations or concerns about further Fed (rate) hikes settled down, as you see some stability in the Treasury market, that's positive for sentiment in Latin America and we've certainly seen that more recently," said David Rees, senior emerging markets economist at Schroders.

Stocks in Mexico .MXX, Colombia .COLCAP and Chile .SPIPSA slipped between 0.3% and 0.8%, with resource-sector stocks hit by a 5% drop in oil prices. O/R

MSCI's basket of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was flat on the day against a mostly unchanged U.S. dollar. =USD

Mexico's peso, MXN= however, rose 0.2% to a near two month high of 17.26 to the dollar.

"Government bond flows are still struggling in LatAm, which suggests that some of the strong purchases in MXN could be hedging-related," said Geoff Yu, senior EMEA market strategist at BNY Mellon.

Shares of Americanas AMER3.SA jumped 7.5% after the Brazilian retailer disclosed revised financial results for 2021 and figures for 2022 after a multibillion-dollar accounting scandal was uncovered this year, leading it to file for bankruptcy.

Further adding pressure to the peso, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said the country should not maintain its so-called fiscal rule in order to boost public investment and promote economic recovery, though he conceded any such decision must be made by Congress.

Argentina's Merval stock index .MERV dropped 4% as investors gear up for run-off presidential elections on Sunday. Global investors expect a large amount of financial pain out of Argentina no matter who voters pick on Sunday as their next president, as a much-needed fiscal adjustment will likely trigger even more inflation.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

983.06

-0.05

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2457.07

0.38

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

124601.07

1.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

52541.58

-0.48

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5729.71

-0.79

Argentina MerVal .MERV

602278.19

-4.303

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1106.84

-0.29

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8686

0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2604

0.20

Chile peso CLP=CL

882.9

0.45

Colombia peso COP=

4085.5

-1.19

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8127

-1.04

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

353.4500

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

920

5.43

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.