EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil leads Latam stocks higher post inflation data; FX set for weekly declines

By Siddarth S and Johann M Cherian

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rebounded on Friday with Brazil's Bovespa in the lead on signs of cooling inflation in the region's largest economy, though a cautious overhang remained following U.S. Federal Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks.

Brazil's benchmark stock index Ibovespa .BVSPclimbed 1.4% after data showed Brazil's October consumer prices slightly cooled to 4.82% from the previous month, while also missing estimates of a 4.87% rise. The real BRL= strengthened 0.5%.

"The fall in Brazilian inflation to 4.8% y/y in October confirms that the mini inflation cycle has now topped out," said Elias Hilmer, assistant economist at Capital Economics.

"Inflation will continue to fall in the coming months, paving the way for further interest rate cuts."

More broadly, the MSCI's gauge for South American equities .MILA00000PUS rose 0.4%.

Bolstering the Brazilian index, Vale VALE3.SArose 1.7% after the mining giant said it will sell a 14% stake in its Indonesian nickel miner.

Petrobras PETR4.SAadded 0.2% after the state-owned oil firm raised its projection for oil and gas production this year, though it posted a slump in third-quarter profit.

Peru's Lima index .SPBLPGPTnudged 0.2% higher, a day after lowering interest rates to 7% as expected, though the local central bank's chief economist cautioned that the Andean economy may have shrunk for a third straight quarter from July to September,

Meanwhile, a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUSextended previous session's losses and weakened 0.4% against the dollar.

Latam currencies had a flying start in the first week of November as markets started pricing in U.S. rate cuts next year.

But the surge was short lived following hawkish remarks from policymakers and the hawkish tilt was cemented further by Powell's speech on Thursday. The MSCI's index for regional currencies is down 0.7% for the week.

Mexico's Peso MXN=surged 1.2% after Banxico held its benchmark interest rate at 11.25% as expected on Thursday.

Down south, Argentina's pollsters say the Nov. 19 presidential run-off between radical outsider Javier Milei and government economy chief Sergio Massa could go either way, although Milei has a slight advantage.

The peso ARSB= traded 940 to the dollar in parallel trade.

Emerging market debt funds suffered outflows in the past fifteen weeks, bleeding $53 million in the latest week ending Nov. 8, while EM equity funds lost $1.2 billion in investment flows, its fifth consecutive week of outflows, according to BofA Global Research.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1932 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

948.62

-0.8

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2358.19

0.35

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

120626.88

1.34

Mexico IPC .MXX

51135.60

0.13

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5617.60

-0.23

Argentina MerVal .MERV

660048.41

5.778

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1104.70

0.02

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9095

0.60

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.6254

1.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

913.9

0.05

Colombia peso COP=

4035.84

0.12

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.805

-0.48

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

940

1.06

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy and Diane Craft)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

