EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil leads Latam rally; Argentina extends debt deadline

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

June 2 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rallied on Tuesday with Brazil's real and stocks leading gains as hopes for a recovery from a deep recession buoyed sentiment.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP scaled 12-week highs, while the real BRBY jumped more than 3% to the dollar as the country's government launched a new emergency credit line of 20 billion reais ($3.73 billion) to help small and mid-size companies.

While easing coronavirus lockdowns, and no immediate fallout from escalating U.S.-China tensions, have helped Latin American assets recoup some of their losses this year, there are still concerns over the full extent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economic outlook for Latam's largest economy remains bleak, with the country's treasury department expecting Brazil to end 2020 with debt at 94% of GDP unless the government shows commitment to fiscal reforms.

An ongoing federal investigation into Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has added to woes. The speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress on Monday did not dismiss the possibility of opening impeachment proceedings against Bolsonaro.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 2%, touching an 11-week high against a weaker dollar. The peso has gained about 10% over past 12 sessions with analysts expecting the currency to outperform regional peers in the short term. MKTS/GLOB

Given that monetary and fiscal measures have postponed near-term funding distress, it is possible to position for a recovery in emerging markets from March lows, said Goldman Sachs analysts, pointing to the Mexican peso and the Bovespa as Latam beneficiaries.

Rising oil prices also helped the Mexican peso, while crude exporter Colombia saw its peso COP= come near three-month highs.

Argentina, meanwhile, extended the deadline to restructure $65 billion in debt to June 12 and said it may sweeten its most recent offer to creditors. The country is already in default after having missed an interest payment extension on May 22.

The government may improve its offer less than what creditors expect, given the International Monetary Fund's backing for its current deal terms, Citigroup analysts said.

"But this argument is unlikely to be very effective as the IMF's debt sustainability assessment treats Argentina's macroeconomic policies as exogenous, which is obviously not the case."

Concerns also stem from the widening gap between the official and black market rate of the Argentine peso ARS=. The currency is being held artificially high by strict currency controls, even as fears over the economy and demand for dollars drive unofficial rates to record lows.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

967.19

1.65

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1889.43

3.74

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

90390.25

2

Mexico IPC .MXX

37426.52

1.21

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3748.69

1.71

Argentina MerVal .MERV

41424.63

3.518

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1115.74

-0.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2187

3.12

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.7808

1.12

Chile peso CLP=CL

780.2

1.70

Colombia peso COP=

3635.26

2.06

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3947

0.74

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

68.7100

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.