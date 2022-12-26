EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil leads Latam assets lower in thin trading

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks and the real traded lower on Monday, leading declines among regional peers as trading remained thin in the last week of a year in which Latin American assets have performed better than most other emerging markets.

Brazil's real BRL=BRBY fell 0.6% against the dollar, while Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP shed 0.7%. The MSCI's index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS shed 1.3%, but was set to rise close to 2% in 2022.

The broader emerging market equities index .MSCIEF is down more than 22% for the year, with many market players pointing to Latin America's heavy exposure to commodities as one of the factors that have fueled the outperformance.

"Economies (in Latam) rebounded strongly from the Omicron wave, surging commodity prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine gave a boost to the region's exports and economies were more resilient to high interest rates than we'd thought," said

Kimberley Sperrfechter, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

But Sperrfechter warned of sticky inflation in the region and tighter monetary policies, "while central banks in Latin America are likely to be among the first to cut interest rates next year, they will generally do so only gradually and rates will remain in restrictive territory throughout the year."

Chile's peso CLP= shed 0.1%. A poll of traders showed Chile's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its January meeting, before an easing cycle that would take rates to 6.5% within 12 months. Stocks in the region fell 0.4%.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.2%, but Colombia's peso COP= and Peru's sol PEN= rose 0.1% and 0.3% respectively.

Trading volumes were likely to be thin through to day as U.S. and European markets were closed on Monday for the long Christmas holiday weekend.

In other EMs, Turkey's lira briefly touched a record low of 18.8440 against the dollar early, bringing its losses this year to 30%, after a period in which Ankara has followed policies tightly controlling the exchange rate.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1552 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

956.68

0.2

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2163.09

-1.42

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108788.58

-0.83

Mexico IPC .MXX

50611.56

0.07

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5233.88

-0.41

Argentina MerVal .MERV

190627.05

1.514

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1248.75

-0.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1952

-0.59

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3800

-0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

878.3

-0.01

Colombia peso COP=

4728

0.01

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8123

-0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

175.7500

-0.52

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

335

1.49

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

