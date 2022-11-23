EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency, stocks underperform on political jitters

By Susan Mathew

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's real underperformed Latin American peers on Wednesday on political jitters after President Jair Bolsonaro challenged presidential elections that he lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The real BRBY, BRL= lost 0.1%, extending Tuesday's losses against a weaker dollar after Bolsonaro argued votes from some machines in last month's election should be "invalidated" in a complaint that election authorities met with initial skepticism.

"Overall, we see low likelihood for this development to have further repercussion from a judicial standpoint," Citi strategists said.

This comes amid investors nervousness about the incoming Lula administration's fiscal plans as well as uncertainty about the cabinet's composition. The currency has lost about 2% since the election run-off in later October.

Brazil shares .BVSP fell 0.5%. Oil major Petrobras' shares PETR4.SA were flat, staying close to four-month lows. Lula's transition team has asked the current administration to halt Petrobras' ongoing asset sales until a new mines and energy minister is appointed, a member of the group said on Tuesday.

Lula is expected to decide the company's next chief executive by early December. Petrobras has seen several CEO changes since last year as Bolsonaro attempted to rein-in fuel prices.

Against a weaker dollar, most other Latin American currencies rose. All eyes were on minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting. While most Fed members have signalled that policy will stay tight for some time, investors will look for more clues on the pace of future interest rate increases after four consecutive 75 basis points hikes.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.4% after a Mexican central bank member said the monetary authority was "not ready yet to decouple" from the Fed, and to do so prematurely could weaken the peso currency.

Elsewhere, Hungary's forint EURHUF= slumped 0.6% on worries about access to European Union funds. CEE/

South Africa's rand ZAR= jumped 1.3% after data showed inflation in October unexpectedly rose, strengthening bets for a 75 basis points hike from the central bank on Tuesday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

933.05

0.61

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2156.13

-0.18

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108455.45

-0.53

Mexico IPC .MXX

51862.62

0.2

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5291.23

0.01

Argentina MerVal .MERV

158746.66

0.365

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1256.52

0.06

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3847

-0.11

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3328

0.45

Chile peso CLP=CL

921.7

0.47

Colombia peso COP=

4862.38

0.82

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8494

-0.45

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

164.8200

-0.19

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

