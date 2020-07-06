EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Chile stocks hit 4-month highs on China recovery hopes

By Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal

July 6 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stocks strengthened on Monday as strong economic data through last week spurred sustained bets on a swift post-coronavirus recovery.

Risk appetite was bolstered by a rally in Chinese equities and the yuan CNY=CFXS, with the latter touching a 3-1/2 month peak amid improving economic readings in the world's second-largest economy.

Chile's peso CLP= was among the best-performing currencies in the region, as the prices of copper, the country's largest export, surged on the prospect of improving Chinese demand. MET/L

Copper prices had also risen on concerns over disruptions to Chilean supply from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With LatAm becoming the global epicenter for Covid-19 cases, the supply narrative has grown louder of late, as the market recognizes that multinational miners may continue to enforce social distancing practices that could hamper current or future output until the contagion is clearly remedied," analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA rose 2.2% to a four-month high, outperforming regional peers, while the MSCI's index of Latam equities .MSCI00000PUS added 1.5%.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Sunday announced a $1.5 billion package of measures to help keep the country's ailing middle class afloat as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy.

Economic recovery in China also stands to benefit Latin American markets, given their large agriculture and basic resources exports to the country.

The oil-sensitive currencies of Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= extended gains from the prior week, underpinned by recent strength in the crude market. Colombia's peso was near a one-month high, while the Mexican peso scaled a more than two-week peak.

Brazil's real BRBY fell 0.5%, while stocks <.BVSP> added about 1.8%, touching their highest level since early March.

Spiking coronavirus cases across Latin America prompted some caution, with the number only set to grow as economies in the region slowly scale back lockdown measures.

Analysts at Capital Economics said even if lockdown measures were to be eased further, with the virus continuing to spread, Latin America's economic outlook will still be much worse than in places which have already controlled the virus.

Argentina's peso ARS= was muted. The country's risk index fell after the government unveiled an improved debt restructuring offer to creditors.

Argentina set a deadline of August 4 for creditors to accept the new deal, which increases coupons and includes a bond to account for accrued interest on the treasuries covered by the pact.

Argentine risk assets had lagged over the past week due to uncertainty surrounding any deal.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1937 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1059.39

2.55

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1982.13

1.54

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

98520.14

1.81

Mexico IPC .MXX

37886.61

-0.17

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4296.10

2.24

Argentina MerVal .MERV

43411.22

9.188

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1128.38

0.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3452

-0.52

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.3480

0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

799.1

0.41

Colombia peso COP=

3635.75

0.23

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5438

-0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

70.8100

-0.24

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

123

3.25

