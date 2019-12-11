EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil assets rise on expected interest rate cut; Latam stocks rise

By Ambar Warrick

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian assets firmed on Wednesday on expectations the country's central bank will cut the benchmark Selic interest rate to a record low 4.5%, while Latin American stocks hit the highest in more than a month on hopes for U.S.-China trade talks.

Regional markets were cautiously optimistic as reports suggested Washington was laying the groundwork to delay the latest tariffs against Chinese goods scheduled to take effect Dec. 15 deadline.

"Until we see some confirmation, I think we'll see people getting a bit more nervous as that deadline nears," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

Markets were also anticipating the U.S. Federal Reserve would conclude its final meeting in 2019 by standing pat on rates.

Brazil stocks .BVSP rose while the real BRL= rose against the dollar to its strongest level in more than a month.

Analysts believe markets have priced in what is expected to be the final rate cut of Brazil's current cycle.

"The reason they're cutting rates is that the economy has been weakened, and now finally there's been a bit of a turnaround in some of the economic data and I think there's a bit more optimism," Capital Economics' Jackson added.

"Financial markets at the moment seem to be expecting a tightening cycle from the second half of next year -- if the central bank downplays, or plays up expectations for that, it could shift the real one way or the other."

The MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose to the highest in more than a month, propped up chiefly by Brazilian stocks.

Chilean equities .SPIPSA rose to a three-week high, with steel producer CAP SA CAP.SN leading gains on the benchmark index, boosted by a jump in Chinese iron ore futures as increased bank lending in the country spurred hopes for demand. IRONORE/

Chile's peso CLP= also firmed to the dollar, taking support from increased prices for copper, the country's top export. MET/L

The Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= both strengthened, while the MSCI's index of Latin American currencies touched the highest in more than a month.

