EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Argentine stocks lead Latam equities higher

By Ambar Warrick

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Wednesday as Brazilian markets hit a record high, while Argentine equities surged after the country's central bank chief flagged potential interest rate cuts in the short-term.

Brazil's stock index .BVSP jumped about 1.3% to hit a record high, helped by financials and energy stocks.

A massive overhaul of Brazil's pension system earlier in the year, coupled with record low interest rates and recovering domestic demand, has created a rosy picture for Latin America's largest economy going into the next year.

Late on Tuesday, Brazil's Congress approved the federal government's budget for next year, based on projected economic growth of 2.32%.

The MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS touched its highest in nearly four months. Brazilian stocks are the heaviest members of the index.

Argentine stocks .MERV rose to their highest in more than four months as the country's central bank chief said interest rates would "surely" go down in the near term, and that Argentina's debt would not be difficult to restructure.[nL1N28S0WY]

The country is set to begin talks with creditors over restructuring its huge debt overhang, in the near-term. Concerns over the country defaulting on its debt had caused a massive drop in the peso ARS= earlier in the year, and had sent inflation sky-rocketing.

Mexican stocks .MXX jumped to their highest since late-April, with Banco Santander MexicoBSMXB.MXextending gains after JP Morgan upgraded the stock.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA fell for a third straight day.

Regional currencies firmed slightly, with Brazil's real BRL= strengthening slightly to the dollar.

The Chilean peso CLP= rose for the sixth day in a row, recovering from a steep fall in November sparked by violent anti-government protests.

"Global markets have calmed down and sentiment is generally more friendly towards emerging market currencies, which is reflected particularly in Latam currencies," said Thu Lan Nguyen, FX strategist with Commerzbank.

The Mexican peso MXN= trended slightly lower ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut on Thursday. A Reuters poll expects a 25 basis point-cut.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1910 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1108.61

0.54

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2894.64

1.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114112.83

1.33

Mexico IPC .MXX

44920.61

1.17

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4739.27

-1.57

Argentina MerVal .MERV

38522.87

4.345

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1624.09

-0.06

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0632

0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9657

-0.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

751.95

0.51

Colombia peso COP=

3324

0.48

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.338

0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8150

0.00

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.