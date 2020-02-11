EMERGING MARKETS-Bovespa surges on upbeat earnings outlook, fading coronavirus fears

By Sruthi Shankar

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian shares rallied on Tuesday on upbeat results from miner ValeSA VALE3.SA and lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, and as global stock markets surged after China's senior medical adviser suggested the coronavirus outbreak may be over in April.

The Bovespa .BVSP gained 2.3%, on course for its best day in over a month and leading gains among major Latin American stock markets.

Vale gained 3.5% after it left its 2020 iron ore production guidance unchanged despite posting a sharp output decline in the fourth quarter and as China iron ore futures registered their biggest one-day gain in seven months.

Itaú Unibanco rose 1.8% as Brazil's largest lender estimated fee income growing above its 2020 national inflation forecast and it aimed to trim costs by up to 2%.

The global mood brightened after China's senior medical adviser said on Tuesday the number of new cases was falling in some provinces and forecast the epidemic would peak this month.

Concerns about the impact of the outbreak on the world's second largest economy has dented investor appetite for Latin American assets, as China accounts for a major share of demand for the region's goods.

Most Latin American currencies also firmed, but the Brazilian real BRL= hit a fresh record low of 4.3403 per dollar, extending losses for a fourth session amid capital outflows from country's financial assets.

A central bank survey of economists showed on Monday inflation expectations for 2020 dropped to a new low of 3.25%. Last week, the central bank cut its benchmark Selic rate to a record low of 4.25%.

"Declining 2020 inflation expectations could ultimately also translate into lower 2021 inflation expectations, suggesting a higher bar for markets to price out the degree of policy accommodation currently embedded in the curve," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note.

However, the Colombia's peso currency COP=rebounded from two-month lows as crude prices gained. O/R

The Mexican peso MXN= and the Chilean peso CLP=also strengthened against the dollar.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress the U.S. economy was in a good place, even as he cited the potential threat from the coronavirus in China and concerns about the economy's long-term health.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1959 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 1098.93 1.1 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2784.22 1.82 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 115129.06 2.27 Mexico IPC .MXX 45143.69 1.93 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 4660.27 0.71 Argentina MerVal .MERV 39869.36 -2.883 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1645.56 0.15 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 4.3253 -0.11 Mexico peso MXN=D2 18.6540 0.23 Chile peso CLP=CL 791.5 0.24 Colombia peso COP= 3418.35 1.06 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.387 0.17 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 61.1150 -0.22 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang) ((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787))

